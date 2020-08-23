Politicians lead with visions. President Kennedy would take us to the moon, and he did. Reagan would end Soviet communism, and he did. Obama would reform health care, and he did.
In his early days as Denver mayor in 2003, John Hickenlooper had a big vision everyone loved. He pledged to end homelessness in 10 years. He would lead the way for the country. It was his marquee issue. The mayor appointed a commission to get it done, employing the most overused, least effective, pass-the-buck play in politics.
Twelve years later, the commission ended its work without accomplishing anything in the universe of ending homelessness in 10 years. By observations and statistical measures, the rate of homelessness grew during most of Hickenlooper’s watch.
In 2016, two years into his second term as Colorado governor, Hickenlooper tried to reinvigorate his crusade. He said “I’m doubling down.”
By November 2016 — 13 years after the pledge to end homelessness — Colorado was among 22 states that had an increase in homelessness over 2015. In fact, the state saw a 13% increase in the homeless population in just one year — the third-highest increase in the country, behind California and Washington.
After 16 years of Mayor and Gov. Hickenlooper, Colorado in 2019 ranked among the top five states for its rate of overall chronic homelessness, homeless veterans and just about every other category of homeless demographic the government counts.
Hickenlooper had 16 years in major public office — leading the state and the state’s largest city — to achieve his most important goal. Sadly, his efforts became an abysmal failure of suffering today.
It doesn’t stop there. Colorado ranks among the bottom half of states for the condition of transportation infrastructure. During eight years as governor, Hickenlooper never displayed the leadership skills to persuade the Legislature or voters to enact a long-term and comprehensive plan to bring highways, roads and bridges into the 21st century.
He talked about a rainy day fund, which we badly need during the pandemic, but never led the Legislature to budget for it. Instead, he burned through federal funds left over for Colorado’s recovery from the Sept. 11 attacks — using them for “personal services,” his legal defense against a litany of ethics complaints, and a website lauding his accomplishments.
Hickenlooper promised police reforms in the wake of controversial officer-involved shootings but achieved nothing toward that end. Had he accomplished the goal, we might have had less violence in Colorado this summer.
Hickenlooper is a kind and affable man whom The Gazette endorsed in 2010. The Gazette’s editorial board developed a favorable and friendly relationship with him as he served in the governor’s office. He played a key role in improvements to I-25, which we practically begged him to do and thanked him for.
Nevertheless, Hickenlooper wasted 16 years of opportunity to solve big, comprehensive problems that burden the whole state. Since he left office, the public has learned of his lavish life of corporate jet rides, limousines and luxury hotels in violation of Colorado’s ethical contributions laws.
He wants to unseat U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who has an accomplishment record matched by no one in Colorado politics. In six years, Gardner has been the primary sponsor of more bills signed into law than the rest of Colorado’s nine-member congressional delegation combined.
First among his accomplished visions is protecting our water and environment. Gardner secured $28 million to expand clean water to southeast Colorado, completing a project that had stagnated since the early 1960s when Kennedy was president.
Gardner spearheaded the Great American Outdoors Act. He led the charge for the Endangered Fish Recovery Programs Extension Act. He protected retirees with the Social Security Fraud Prevention Act. He worked closely with U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., to keep Space Command in Colorado.
Over the past six years, Gardner has been the primary sponsor of at least 16 mostly bipartisan bills that were passed and signed into law. We know and like him, just like Hickenlooper, and have kept an ever-watchful eye on his work. In doing so, we saw him sound the first alarms about COVID-19 while his fellow senators tried to remove President Donald Trump from office.
Just like Hickenlooper, Gardner is affable, kind, and concerned for people from all walks of life. Unlike Hickenlooper, Gardner sets a goal and achieves it. He is the master of follow-through.
After 16 years in office, Hickenlooper has to explain why he seldom achieved his goals. Maybe that’s why he said “I’m not cut out to be a senator.” Gardner, by contrast, has perfected the role and will take it to the stars with a second term.
The Gazette Editorial Board