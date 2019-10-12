The children, the children … It’s all about the children. So says former Gov. John Hickenlooper, a candidate in Colorado’s Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate.
“Nothing could be more important than keeping Colorado’s kids safe, and I was proud to have taken action last year to reduce youth vaping,” Hickenlooper said in a statement this month.
Got that? Nothing could be more important than Colorado’s kids.
Give it a break, Mr. Candidate.
The statement comes as Colorado and at least 11 other states grapple with a lung disease doctors don’t fully understand but blame on vaping. As of this week, the condition has caused serious illness among more than 1,000 and killed at least 18.
Some of the patients consumed commercial flavored vape, others used underground vape juice produced by basement entrepreneurs, and most used vape contraptions to inhale pot.
In an article for The Wall Street Journal titled “Pot Legalization Makes Vaping Deadly,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb — former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration — explains that 87% of those inflicted by the illness had vaped tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive drug in marijuana.
To be fair, Hickenlooper was proactive late in his last term in trying to curtail the harmful vaping trend. The Gazette applauded him for issuing an executive order in November 2018 that asked state legislators to enact strict regulations on vaping. It directed the Department of Revenue to conduct double compliance checks to ensure retailers don’t sell tobacco products to minors.
The order extended all smoking prohibitions on state property to include vaping. It also directed the state to issue a health advisory and to investigate links between vaping and the use of alcohol and drugs.
While we appreciate the order, which resulted mostly in nothing, we cannot forget why Hickenlooper issued it. His state had and has a teen vaping crisis beyond anything seen throughout the rest of the country.
Colorado’s teen vaping epidemic is partly Hickenlooper’s fault. He stood back and did almost nothing to protect Colorado children from the state’s commercialized marijuana free-for-all. While he was in office, no state had more permissive marijuana laws and no state had a higher rate of marijuana use among teens. Colorado stood out for having the highest teen vaping rate and the highest rate of teen marijuana use. Marijuana is often consumed in vaping products.
“Data from state marijuana dispensaries show that inhalation of these liquid concentrates from a vaping device is now the second most common way to consume THC, exceeded only by the old-fashioned way,” Gottlieb writes. He explains THC vape cartridges often include emulsifiers, including vitamin E acetate, which can be deadly if inhaled.
“The liquids can also contain pesticides and other contaminants that, when heated, produce gases that can directly injure the lungs,” Gottlieb explains.
In a Rolling Stone article in the spring of 2018, Hickenlooper downplayed the toll marijuana had taken on Colorado’s children. We criticized him. His very close friend and former wife, the brilliant and liberal award-winning author and journalist Helen Thorpe, agreed with us. Here’s what Thorpe said to her former husband, with whom she co-parents a child, in a friendly tweet April 23, 2018:
“I adore my ex-husband and agree with him on almost everything. (And, should he ever run for something else, he’s got my vote.) But on this one, I agree with USA Today and the Colorado Springs Gazette. They are calling John out on an important issue, and as the mom of a teenager, I have to say kudos to the editorial pages of these papers. On this particular issue, the Op Ed columnist is right, and John is wrong. He needs to amend his thinking on legal pot and its implications. It IS affecting kids negatively.”
We repeat: Under Hickenlooper’s watch, Colorado had the highest rates of teen vaping and pot use in the country. He cannot run on a claim of protecting the children from vice, declaring “nothing could be more important.” It does not ring true.
The Gazette editorial board