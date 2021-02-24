Colorado’s children matter or they do not. If they matter, the decision to confirm or reject President Joe Biden’s nominee for Interior secretary should be easy for Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. They should vote ‘no’ without reservation.
If the senators approve nominee Deb Haaland, a Democratic House member from New Mexico, they will choose to impose absolute harm on Colorado’s middle-and-lower-income families and their children.
The Senate began Haaland’s confirmation hearing Tuesday, and it does not matter how well it goes. Everyone in Congress knows about Haaland and her radical views. Nothing in a question-and-answer forum can change who she is and what she will do in a position of power so relevant to Colorado.
The Department of the Interior controls nearly all activities on federal land, including recreation, grazing and energy production. It oversees the Bureau of Land Management, which recently moved its headquarters to Colorado at the insistence of former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., who argued the agency should live within the center of the action. Hickenlooper asked Haaland on Tuesday if she would support keeping the BLM in Colorado and received only a promise “to keep an open dialogue.” Anything other than a “yes” should mean a “no” vote from anyone representing Colorado.
If confirmed, Haaland would control Colorado’s five national parks, eight national monuments, two national recreation areas, two national historic sites, four national historic trails, one national scenic trail, 11 national forests, two national grasslands, 42 national wilderness areas, two national conservation areas, eight national wildlife refuges, 28 national recreation trails, and more.
In all, the secretary of the interior manages 36.23% of Colorado’s landmass — a whopping 24 million of 66 million acres.
The secretary of the interior has enormously disproportional authority in Colorado relative to other states. To conceptualize this, consider that federal lands cover only 0.3% of New York state, Connecticut and Iowa. They cover 0.5% of Kansas. At 0.8%, federal land covers about 5,000 acres in Rhode Island — relative to Colorado’s 66 million. At 2.4%, federal land amounts to less than 30,000 acres of Biden’s home state of Delaware.
Only eight states outrank Colorado for hosting a higher percentage of federal land.
Colorado is the fifth-largest American producer of oil and natural gas, and the third-largest of gas. The industry operates on 2.5 million acres of federal land.
Because of a creepy obsession with ethnicity among the mainstream media and other left-wing establishments, the general public knows mostly one thing about Haaland. She is:
• The “first Native American picked to run Interior Department,” announces a headline by The Washington Post
• The “first Native American cabinet pick…” says a headline in The New York Times
• “...seeking to be first Native American cabinet member…” says a USA Today headline
• “...to be First Native American Secretary of Interior,” says a Bloomberg headline
• “...FIRST NATIVE AMERICAN INTERIOR SECRETARY,” shouts Vanity Fair with an all-caps headline
Needless to say, Native Americans have the same basic needs as any other humans. Their communities need energy. They use oil and gas revenues to fund education, transportation, public health and safety, and more. Oil and gas extraction, mostly by fracking, generates more than a billion dollars a year for Indian tribes. That’s a lot of teachers and classrooms.
Haaland has stated she is “wholeheartedly against fracking and drilling on public lands.”
In fact, the public record reveals Haaland’s impassioned opposition to fracking anywhere. Setting aside the vast and troublesome economic considerations of her stand, opposition to fracking is opposition to natural gas. Less natural gas leads to more dependence on oil and coal and relative environmental complications.
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praises Haaland as a “Green New Deal champion” who is “unequivocally progressive.” The Green New Deal, which some estimate would cost $600,000 for each American household, would impose socially and economically crippling restrictions on the production and use of fossil fuels. It would put national security at risk. It wouldn’t save the environment, because a dearth in American production would merely increase demand for the less-regulated supply of foreign-produced energy.
Oil and gas provide more than a billion dollars in annual state and local revenues in Colorado, where we struggle to pay for transportation and public health and safety. The industry directly funds tens of thousands of high-wage jobs in our state, which has the country’s fourth-worst unemployment crisis.
Haaland recently told her home state of New Mexico to replace oil and gas revenues by legalizing and taxing recreational pot. She might look to Colorado, which was the first to legalize and tax recreational marijuana and cannot possibly count on the industry to replace oil and gas revenues.
As the government’s lord of public lands, Haaland could play a key role in shutting down domestic oil and gas production. It would cost Colorado schools at least $600 million a year and do little, if anything, to mitigate climate change.
How Bennet and Hickenlooper vote on Haaland will tell their constituents all they need to know.
By voting to confirm, the senators would declare official support for the most radical, anti-education, anti-job, anti-energy politics of socialists infecting their party. By voting to reject, they would place jobs, education, and Colorado ahead of party loyalty and the perks that go with it.
This should be a simple decision that places Coloradans ahead of the far left’s fashionable and unworkable woke agenda. Vote “no” on Haaland and demand a more reasonable nominee from a long list of strong Democrats who foresee a survivable transition to cleaner energy — one that won’t devastate household incomes, schools, and general government revenues.
The Gazette Editorial Board