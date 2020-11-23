Voters spited themselves by ousting Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, Colorado’s first A-list, marquee senator since Republican Sen. Bill Armstrong left office in 1991. Only Sen.-elect John Hickenlooper can undo the damage.
Voters did not assess Gardner’s record, which includes introducing more successful bills than the rest of the nine-member delegation combined in six years. They did not consider his multiple non-partisan victories for clean water and public lands. They did not care. They only considered Garner’s working relationship with President Donald Trump — who's anathema in Colorado — and that was enough to reject him.
Hickenlooper has enormous shoes to fill as a freshman in a job he swore he was not cut out to perform. Winning this seat was easy, given the state's political climate. Upholding its influence will be hard. He will need all of Garnder’s energy, charm, and strategic agility to get things done — especially if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.
The first thing Hickenlooper could do to make his election worthwhile is no simple accomplishment, but one he should fight for and achieve. Hickenlooper should jockey to get himself appointed to the Senate Armed Services Committee. Senior Sen. Michael Bennet should help him get there, as should Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — a man who insisted Hickenlooper run for a job he did not want and was "not cut out" for.
Colorado’s low-ranking delegation, further weakened by the ousting of Gardner, has not had a senator on the Senate Armed Service Committee in more than a decade. This, despite the fact Colorado Springs, Aurora, and other communities host some of the country’s most important military bases — including the United States Air Force Academy, Buckley Air Force Base, NORTHCOM, NORAD, Space Command, Space Force, Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base, and more.
Despite hosting so many of the country’s key military assets, senators from other states control the committee most responsible for legislative oversight of the military.
Never have we had a greater need for a voice and a vote on this committee. The newest branch of the military, Space Force, is based in Colorado Springs and the committee’s decisions will help determine the size and scope of its role among the other branches.
Perhaps of greatest concern is the newly revived Space Command, based in the Springs. Other states are vying to take it from us. Florida wants it, and the state has Republican Sen. Rick Scott on the committee. Alabama wants it, and the state has Democratic Sen. Doug Jones on the committee.
The committee needs someone who understands Colorado Springs and the state’s political dynamics. We need someone on the committee who cares about all of Colorado. Hickenlooper could and should be that person.
On the House side, Rep. Doug Lamborn is doing his part to grow and secure Colorado’s role as a military host. He has gained seniority on the House Armed Services Committee in recent years and is gunning for an appointment to the subcommittee overseeing space military operations. He founded the House caucuses on space and missile defense.
“I would love it if one of our two Democratic senators could join the Armed Services Committee,” Lamborn said, as quoted by Gazette Senior Military Editor Tom Roeder. “It would be good for Colorado and it would be good for the country."
It would be a good start for Hickenlooper, and a way to prove he was wrong about his lack of fitness for the Senate. On that committee, he could help our state and our military. He could show with achievements that the Senate was his calling.