When pet owners fail, animals suffer. Far too many pets suffer abuse, abandonment and all forms of neglect.
Thankfully, most communities throughout the country have animal shelters that help transition abused and neglected pets from bad homes to good homes.
Sadly, the animal safety net has failed in Pueblo.
The community’s animal shelter recently lost its interim manager, staff veterinarian, shelter manager and a lead animal control officer in a startlingly short time.
State agriculture officials came to the shelter with a search warrant to inspect its operations. What they found caused the agency that had taken over shelter management, PAWS, to surrender its operating license. This naturally threw the shelter into chaos.
The Pueblo shelter has had a tumultuous history in the last few years, which likely relates to the community’s economic struggles. In November 2017, Pueblo’s City Council adopted the Pueblo Animal Protection Act. The law requires the shelter to adopt out at least 90 percent of healthy animals, a target intended to move the shelter toward “no-kill” status.
PAWS took over operation of the shelter from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in January. Fndings from the state inspections, as well as execution of a search warrant, showed a troubling pattern:
• Sick and healthy animals were housed together.
• Animals crowded into small enclosures.
• Animals in need of veterinarian care.
• Animals with documented health concerns going untreated for days.
• Lack of records for animals needing medications.
• Felines of opposite sex housed together, leading to breeding.
• Improper cleaning and sanitation procedures.
Now the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, the Dumb Friends League in Denver and other agencies have taken in dozens of animals from the Pueblo shelter, which is closed. Whatever the good intentions of Pueblo’s animal advocates, the animals suffered.
We applaud the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for working tirelessly to find a solution to this problem. As always, when there is a need our community steps up to the plate to offer assistance.
Pueblo, our amazing neighbor to the south, has a history of resilience. It will solve this problem and offer a quality agency to care for animals in distress.
In the meantime, responsible animal lovers throughout southern Colorado should find ways to help. Donations and well-planned pet adoptions are a good place to start.
