Society thankfully cares a lot about the sexual abuse of Catholic children. We should worry no less about non-Catholic victims who suffer rampant sexual abuse in public schools, homes, and all variety of institutions that combine children and adults.
Priests likely abused 166 children throughout Colorado during the past 70 years. Two-thirds of the suspected abuse occurred during the 1960s and ’70s.
Those are the highlights of a special master’s report released Wednesday.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser met with The Gazette’s editorial board in February to announce his appointment of former U.S. Attorney Robert Troyer to investigate generations of sexual abuse within Colorado’s three Catholic prelacies.
The report documents a troubling history of Catholic hierarchy neglecting and mishandling reports of abuse. Acclaimed settlement attorneys Kenneth Feinberg and Camille Biros will award unlimited settlements, funded by the church, on a case-by-case basis.
The findings should outrage Catholics and non-Catholics alike. The church was founded to glorify God and advocate morality. Priests take vows of celibacy. People had reason to trust the church as a safe environment for kids; past church officials violated that trust.
Investigators reviewed 500 priest files. They interviewed 70 witnesses, clergy, victims, family members, and church personnel. The report details credible abuse claims involving 43 priests. Nearly 40% of the sexual abuse cases involved the Rev. Harold Robert White. Defrocked by the church, White died in 2006.
The report rightly chastises the Archdiocese of Denver for neglecting to report to authorities allegations of White’s misconduct in time to prevent subsequent abuse. The archdiocese removed White from ministry in 1993 and laicized him in 2004.
With this knowledge, and other information about sexual abuse in the church, the laity and civil authorities should never get complacent. Abusers will always prey on children; responsible adults must stop them.
While we applaud the investigation of priests, this barely addresses society’s sexual abuse crisis. Most young victims of sexual abuse, by multitudes, are not Catholic. They are no less important than Catholic children past, present or future.
A 2006 study ordered by Congress found widespread and routine sexual abuse of children in public schools throughout the country. The report estimated 422,000 public school children in California alone would be victims of sexual abuse before graduation.
An investigative series by the Associated Press in 2007 found and documented routine and widespread sexual abuse of children in public schools throughout the country. The series told of teachers, administrators, and the National Education Association ignoring known abusers, passing them along to other schools and neglecting to report them. Most clients of the Associated Press passed on publishing the series, keeping the public in the dark.
Investigative reporter Christopher N. Osher, who joined The Gazette this year, found in 2018 a trend of school teachers and administrators throughout Colorado violating the state’s mandatory reporting law. Osher detailed how teachers and students suspected Rocky Heights Middle School teacher Richard “Rick” Johnson of having sex with young female students. After students and teachers complained, administrators did nothing. Johnson was convicted of raping a 14-year-old only after parents went to law enforcement.
“ … the mandatory reporting law is seldom enforced and often results in leniency for violators,” Osher reported.
Health care providers, like school employees, must report to authorities evidence a child has been sexually abused. That is why 56 members of Congress called on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last year to investigate Planned Parenthood for almost never reporting suspicion of abuse.
The letter gave multiple examples, including the case of Colorado rapist Timothy David Smith. After having sex with his stepdaughter for seven years, the girl became pregnant at age 13. Smith took her to a Denver Planned Parenthood office. The clinic performed an abortion, then sent the girl back home where Smith continued raping her. The girl’s mother sued Planned Parenthood for neglecting its mandatory reporting role.
Attorney General Weiser ran for office to improve Colorado. We know he cares about children. He helped the Catholic Church come clean on 70 years of abuse, complete with a plan and a fund to compensate victims. Good job.
From here, Weiser should commit to helping the vast majority of victims who have no connection to Catholic institutions. Start with investigations of Planned Parenthood clinics and public schools under suspicion of failing to protect our kids.
The Gazette editorial board