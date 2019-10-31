Happy Halloween! This day each year kicks off the three-day Christian observance of Allhallowtide, which begins with All Saints’ Eve, aka “Halloween,” continues with All Saints’ Day on Friday and All Souls Day on Saturday.
Secular Halloween observations and parties take place at workplaces, social settings and schools in a variety of Western countries. For children, Halloween means fun costumes, classroom parties and door-to-door trick-or-treating.
Have fun today and tonight but put safety first.
The National Safety Council reports car-pedestrian incidents kill at least two times more children on Halloween than on any other day. Simple safety measures can reduce the danger.
The American Academy of Pediatrics offers a list of safety tips to avoid pedestrian-car Halloween conflicts. They include avoiding masks that obstruct vision, fastening reflective tape to costumes and/or bags and giving children hand-held glow sticks.
The academy says responsible adults should accompany children throughout trick-or-treating. Instruct kids to never enter the homes or cars of strangers. Children should travel only in well-lit areas and remain with friends. Tell trick-or-treaters to put down electronic devices, keep their heads up and avoid running across streets.
Motorists should be conscious all day that Halloween presents unusual dangers. Enter and exit driveways and alleys with exceptional care. Watch for children in dark clothing. Encourage teenagers and other new, inexperienced drivers to stay off the roads.
In addition to road hazards, most parents know the negative health and dental ramifications of children who come home with heavy bags full of excessive candy. It presents an opportunity to teach self-restraint and discernment.
Parents increasingly advise children to sort out a prescribed amount of their favorite treats to keep, then help them experience the satisfaction of donating the rest. One popular option is the Operation Gratitude Halloween Candy Give-Back, which uses excess Halloween treats to provide care packages for first responders and deployed military. See this article on gazette.com for more information and a local donation locator, and a link to other creative options for surplus candy.
Happy Halloween. Let’s keep it fun, healthy and safe.
The Gazette Editorial Board