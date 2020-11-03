Editor’s note: Happy election day! More than 2.5 million Coloradans had cast their ballots as of Sunday. Even with this record-breaking turnout, 33% of active voters had not voted as of Monday morning about 40% of eligible voters had not turned in their ballots. Last-day voters will decide close elections in Colorado. Below are The Gazette's endorsements on select issues and candidate races.
President
X Donald J. Trump
Joe Biden
Voters can select neither man on a basis of personality, character and sophisticated rhetoric. Base this vote on policy alone. Trump's deregulation and tax cuts have given the United States record-breaking economic growth that has helped us through the pandemic and elevated the lifestyles of all demographics. He has delivered a foreign policy of peace through strength. He has strengthened our military and raised military pay. He initiated Space Force and based it in Colorado Springs. He has relentlessly protected religious liberty and other protections of the First Amendment. He supports public safety and opposes "defund the police." Even after nine months of COVID-19, a majority of Americans claim they are better off today than four years ago. As former Bill Clinton said, "it's the economy, stupid." He was right. Vote for Donald Trump and four more years of economic success.
United States Senate
X Cory Gardner (R)
John Hickenlooper (D)
If Coloradans elect John Hickenlooper, they will dispense with the state's only marquee player in Washington. They will give President Donald Trump and the Pentagon a powerful disincentive for keeping Space Command in Colorado Springs. They will send packing a senator who has introduced more legislation passed into law in the past six years than the rest of Colorado's congressional delegation combined. El Paso County must show up for Cory Gardner like never before to give him a chance of remaining in office. Take Hickenlooper at his word: "I'm not cut out to be a senator."
U.S. House District 5
X Doug Lamborn (R)
Jillian Freeland (D)
U.S. House District 3
X Lauren Boebert (R)
Diane Mitsch Bush (D)
State House District 17
X Tony Exum (D)
Robert Blancken (R)
El Paso County Commission District 3
X ￼Stan VanderWerf (R)
Ken Schauer (D)
State Proposition 113 (circumvent the Electoral College)
Yes
￼X No
State Proposition 114 (reintroduce gray wolves)
Yes
￼X No
State Proposition 115 (end late-term abortions after 22 weeks gestation)
￼X Yes
No
State Proposition 117 (require a public vote on major state enterprises that impose fees)
￼X Yes
No
State Amendment 76 (limit voting in Colorado to United States citizens)
￼X Yes
No
State Proposition EE (impose new taxs on nicotine vape products)
X ￼Yes
No
State Amendment 77 (allow Cripple Creek, Central City and Black Hawk to approve high-stakes gambling)
￼Yes
X No
State Proposition 116 (reduce state income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%)
￼X Yes
No
State Amendment B (repeal state Gallagher Amendment, which holds the line on property taxes)
Yes
￼X No
Colorado Springs 2A (retain $1.9 million in tax refunds to fund public safety and pay for 120 additional cops)
￼X Yes
No
Colorado Springs 2B (require a public vote for any sale or trade of city parkland)
Yes
X ￼No
Colorado Springs 2C (require approval by at least seven of nine council members for sale or trade of city parkland)
X ￼Yes
No
Fire District preservation measures (maintain current revenues jeopardized by the Gallagher Amendment)
X ￼Yes
No