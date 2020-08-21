Gov. Jared Polis has an opportunity to achieve a campaign pledge and reduce the state income tax. He need only throw his enthusiastic support behind Initiative 306, which qualified Monday for November’s ballot.
Polis, a Democrat, said in debates and in written communication with The Gazette’s editorial board that he wanted a modest permanent reduction in state income taxes. He would try to offset the cost to the government by eliminating a variety of tax deductions.
In July, he signed into law a long list of tax deductions contained in House Bill 1420. The bill’s fiscal impact statement estimates the law will give state government an additional $94.1 million in 1920-21 at a direct cost to taxpayers.
Though Polis enacted the deductions he spoke about, he did not get the tax cut. Polis asked the Democratic-controlled Legislature in January for an income tax cut and his fellow Democrats balked.
“An across-the-board tax cut is a nonstarter for me,” said Democratic state Sen. Dominick Moreno, a member of the budget committee, as quoted by the media in January. “He can continue to ask all he wants for it, but the Legislature — we determine tax policy. I understand the governor wants it, but it’s a nonstarter for me and, I think, for many of my colleagues.”
Initiative 306 would show Moreno and his colleagues who really determines Colorado tax policy. The voters. Passage of 306 would lower the income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%, no matter what legislative Democrats have to say about it. The effort is led by Colorado’s Independence Institute and Republican State Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg.
Supporting 306 should be among the easier decisions Polis will have to make in his first term. When Sonnenberg proposed cutting taxes to 4.49% in 2019 — 0.06% lower than 306 would set — Polis praised the senator and tweeted that he wanted taxes even lower than 4.49%.
The governor’s party, collectively left of the governor much of the time, won’t allow him to lower taxes. By asking voters to pass 306, Polis would get ample credit for delivering on his promise of a first-term permanent tax cut. He would show hard-working taxpayers he represents them, not his political party.
Never has the governor’s promise of a tax cut been more important. The pandemic has devastated household finances for those who have lost jobs, endured layoffs, furloughs or had their wages cut. Americans of all political persuasions support government bailouts of businesses, households, and individuals to help the economy recover. There can be no more efficient form of government aid than an across-the-board tax cut that allows workers to keep a bit more of what they earn.
Much of the tax cut proposed with 306 has been paid for by the elimination of deductions Polis signed into law. It’s a safe assumption the tax cuts would fuel enough new economic activity statewide to generate substantial new sales tax revenues. Ultimately, by leaving money in the market, Initiative 306 could improve the government’s financial condition.
A governor who wanted taxes lower than 4.49% should be happy to encourage a reduction to 4.55% enacted by voters. For Polis, it’s a simple matter of tweeting bold support for Initiative 306.
The Gazette editorial board