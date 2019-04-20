We’ve all seen it. Drivers blast through intersections with careless disregard for themselves and others. Sometimes they kill. Welcome to the streets of Colorado Springs.
Last year, the city endured a record of 48 traffic fatalities.
The most common deadly crashes occur when drivers run red lights and slam into one or more cars.
The risk-reward calculation for running a red light, or trying to speed through a yellow, favors breaking the law. Our rapidly growing city cannot hire police officers fast enough to address felonies, let alone position traffic cops at intersections. That means most who run red lights face a low risk of consequence.
Fortunately, technology can perform the simple task of holding accountable those who refuse to obey traffic laws.
Red-light cameras are no longer a crude experiment. They are near perfect at catching 100 percent of scofflaws and distracted drivers who race through intersections against red lights.
Mayor John Suthers and Police Chief Vince Niski are wise to reintroduce red-light cameras, which promise to enhance safety at several of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
The city installed modern camera systems at two intersections this month and plans to add them at six more intersections soon. If things work out, expect more. The cameras will issue warnings during a phase-in period. Suspects will receive photos of their suspected infractions. The cameras are set to ticket only those who enter an intersection after the light has turned red. The objective technology never lies.
The system will generate $75 fines beginning May 9. Suspects will have the opportunity to view video of suspected infractions, choosing to pay their fines or contest the charges. Automated citations do not cause negative points on driving records.
By ensuring accountability, the cameras will deter those who otherwise run red lights in absence of patrol cars.
Opponents claim the cameras do not save lives or substantially reduce violations. They cite flimsy evidence to suggest the cameras cause drivers to slam on brakes, to avoid tickets, leading to rear-end collisions. Law enforcement concede a slight increase in rear-end collisions when cameras are new, but say those crashes pose far less danger than the side-impact collisions the cameras help prevent.
Others complain the cameras invade their privacy. That is not possible. The cameras observe only public intersections, where everything happens in full public view and is subject to photographic surveillance by anyone. No one should use a public street with an expectation of privacy.
Credible studies by those who shell out cash for car crashes tell us, beyond question, red-light cameras save lives. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a nonprofit funded by insurance companies to reduce traffic collisions and save the industry money, conducted yearslong studies of 99 cities to determine whether red-light cameras save lives.
The institute’s study reviewed data from cities with red-light cameras and those without. It determined a drop in fatal red-light violations of 35 percent in cities that installed red-light cameras.
If all 99 cities had used cameras during the study period, the research concludes, “a total of 815 lives would have been saved.”
That would be hundreds of parents loving and holding their children, rather than grieving them. That would be hundreds of widows and widowers not mourning spouses while bringing up children alone. It would be a priceless amount of suffering spared.
City officials should keep going with mechanized enforcement of intersection safety. They should consider similar devices that monitor speed. They should keep the system fair and just.
In the interest of justice, keep these mechanical devices revenue neutral. Law enforcement motivated by profit can lose sight of the mission, placing money above public service.
Our city streets are not privacy zones. We do not build and maintain them to protect scofflaws and distracted drivers taking advantage of the city’s dearth of traffic cops.
Our traffic system should favor safety, civility, order and justice above all else. Modern machines can and should advance these goals. If city officials can use them to save innocent lives from preventable crashes, they have an obligation to do so.
The Gazette editorial board