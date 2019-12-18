Sources expect President Donald Trump to sign the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, or later this week, creating a historical moment that should inspire residents of Colorado to dance in the streets.
As House Democrats spent the past several months fantasizing about reversing the 2016 election, Sen. Cory Gardner worked with the president and bipartisan members of Congress to create results for Colorado — just before the holidays.
In addition to creating Space Force in Colorado Springs, the first new military branch since the launch of the Air Force in 1947, the authorization bill invests $322 million in military construction in Colorado. It raises wages for troops and establishes 12 weeks of pro-family paid parental leave.
“As a state, we look forward to supporting the standup of our military’s newest service branch, the U.S. Space Force,” Gardner said Tuesday in a statement emailed to The Gazette.
Any ambiguity about Gardner’s direct role in crafting the authorization bill was cleared up Tuesday by Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe.
Sen. Gardner, Inhofe said, “is a true leader on defense issues broadly and space specifically. With Sen. Gardner’s leadership and guidance, the defense authorization bill creates a United States Space Force to advance America’s ability to meet evolving threats and challenges. That Space Force will firmly establish a strong footing of space domain warfighters in the state of Colorado, and hard-working Coloradans will play an important role in this critical mission,” Inhofe said.
In addition to making Colorado Springs the host of Space Force, Gardner’s leadership will help the military become better environmental stewards. He successfully advocated the inclusion of substantial new cleanup resources to ensure clean and safe drinking water in and around military bases in Colorado and throughout the United States.
Gardner’s successful push to raise pay and provide paid leave for 2.1 million troops, just before the holidays, comes in stark contrast to a recent announcement of his most likely Democratic challenger in the 2020 election. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper published a tweet that insulted minorities and packed four outright lies into 34 words of make-believe gloom and doom — just before the holidays.
Hickenlooper said new work requirements for food stamps would hurt 33,000 Coloradans. False. Colorado Public Radio fact-checked the statement and found the number is “hundreds" — nowhere in the universe of tens of thousands.
Hickenlooper said the rule will deprive the “most vulnerable” of food. False. It affects only able-bodied adults ages 18-49 who decline to look for work or train for work. Hickenlooper said the rule hurts “children and seniors.” False. It expressly excludes children and seniors from work requirements. He tweeted the rule harms these people “just before the holidays.” False. The new rule begins on April 1. Hickenlooper pandered, saying the rule harms “people of color.” His true implication: Minorities don’t like work.
Less than two weeks after that inspirational announcement, Gardner plays a leading role in delivering Colorado and the country a major new military branch and the 15,000-plus jobs it will create. He announces guaranteed raises and family leave for the men and women who keep our country safe and free.
Gardner secures for Colorado hundreds of millions in construction money that will put food on tables. Gardner's accomplishments will help all Coloradans — old, young, rich, poor, and “people of color.” It is real, true and insulting to no one. It will be law, “just before the holidays.”
The Gazette Editorial Board