Today’s edition of The Gazette’s Perspective section examines the war against free speech and academic freedom in higher education. This is the second in The Gazette editorial board’s new permanent series of Sunday Perspective features.
We address today’s topic one month to the day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order protecting free speech and free academic inquiry.
The order threatens to cut off federal research grants and other federal funding to institutions that fail to defend the free exchange of ideas.
For those who know and embrace the founding principles of the United States, the need for Trump’s executive order seems absurd. Institutions of advanced learning should be the first to defend the free expression of unpopular and competing ideas. Discussion and debate are fundamental to learning and maturing.
Amazingly, academic institutions — locally and throughout the country — have turned against free speech. High-profile campus conflicts increasingly involve institutions banning speakers because of their beliefs and statements. Academic administrations classify peaceful ideas as “hate speech.” They disinvite speakers, mostly conservatives, or make those sponsoring their visits pay exorbitant fees for the extra security costs of anticipated left-wing melees.
Typical objections to speakers or freethinking students rest on higher education’s trendy disapproval of traditional Western culture and religion. Censors shut down speakers, faculty and students who dare champion capitalism, “traditional marriage,” restrictions on abortion, or anything else deemed outside the majority’s political norms. Administrators, faculty and club-wielding activists quash unpopular views by any means necessary.
Just last month, the Concordia University—Liberal Arts College uninvited distinguished Harvard University professor Harvey Mansfield. He planned to deliver the keynote address at an anniversary celebration of the college.
Mansfield’s scholarship includes expertise on Thomas Hobbes, Aristotle, Edmond Burke, and other Western philosophers. Faculty successfully demanded the college rescind Mansfield’s invitation because of his writings and statements challenging aspects of modern feminism.
Rice University students this month tried to stop Vice President Mike Pence from speaking about Venezuelan socialism. They objected to his traditional views on social issues.
Any “who’s who” list of conservative pundits and scholars doubles as an archive of speakers driven from campuses by official directives or the blunt-force tactics of left-wing faculty and students.
In Colorado Springs, the University of Colorado stands accused of denying campus recognition and student fees to the Christian group Ratio Christi. In a federal lawsuit, students list clubs with more popular and contemporary views that are recognized and funded by student fees. The lawsuit details a long list of examples supporting a case of adversarial and prejudicial treatment of the Christian group.
At the University of Colorado’s Denver campus, professor Chad Shomura made news in March for teaching a course called “American Political Thought” with a curriculum that openly censors from history all “white men.” This means students learn nothing about Founding Fathers, 44 of 45 presidents, and most other politicians relevant to the topic of the course.
Meanwhile, University of Colorado faculty last week protested the recent selection of University of North Dakota President Mark Kennedy to preside over CU’s four-campus system. They base their opposition on intolerance of Kennedy’s opposition to late-term abortion and his vote for the failed Marriage Protection Amendment of 2006 when he served in Congress. The bill would have defined marriage as the union of one man and one woman.
Kennedy’s marriage vote reflected a common view 13 years ago, and he says his position has changed. That puts him in the company of former President Barack Obama, who said repeatedly in 2008 that marriage was between one man and one woman. Obama attributed his view to Christian beliefs. Liberals accepted Obama’s change of heart but will not extend the same courtesy to Kennedy. They think he is on the wrong team, which is not OK in academe.
A member of The Gazette’s editorial board spoke to Kennedy the day the Board of Regents announced his selection. He emphasized the value of intellectual and cultural diversity, and a commitment to defending free speech, freedom of association, and academic freedom on campuses. That means no one should feel threatened in holding and espousing even the most radical beliefs regarding any subject.
The First Amendment’s protections of academic freedom, free speech, freedom of association, and religious liberty hedge against a single political ideology dominating college and university culture and curriculum.
When enforced, the First Amendment ensures we do not have an academic environment that scours minorities, or “white men,” from classroom instruction. It ensures the free exchange of unlimited views on campuses, without threats of administrative prior restraint or the physical obstruction of bullies.
Please enjoy our perspective piece titled “Winning the Campus Free Speech War” by our sister publication The Washington Examiner.
Without First Amendment freedoms on campus, higher education will languish at grave expense to freedom in all segments of society.
The Gazette editorial board