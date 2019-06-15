This Father’s Day, remember our country’s Founding Fathers. They paved the way for the world’s most benevolent country.
John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and George Washington comprise the most notable among them.
Although brilliant in vision, none was in the universe of perfect. Just ask radical progressives who advocate erasing these men from history and toppling their statues. They remind us the fathers were white, and therefore privileged. Washington and Jefferson each owned hundreds of slaves. The Founding Fathers created a country in which only white male landowners could vote.
As we focus on the flaws of men from the past, consider the limitations of men today. We have fathers dedicated to a zero-emissions future — men who genuinely believe fossil fuels kill people and threaten humanity’s future. Yet they drive big cars and trucks, lacking good options to avoid them. We have fathers who joked about women and gays, decades ago, who would never do so today. As times change, people change.
If we choose to demonize people from the past, holding them to standards of today, we will find no limits. Alternatively, we can view our Founding Fathers — and fathers — through eyes of appreciation for that which is good.
The founders built a country on principles designed to make us improve. Partly because of the civil liberties they wrote into our Constitution, Americans gave their lives to end slavery — a hellish practice of human abuse that continues throughout much of the world.
The founders gave us principles of freedom that manifest in suffrage for women and minorities of all economic and cultural backgrounds. The founding principles led us to pass civil rights laws and embark upon efforts to create equal opportunities for all, without regard for immutable traits. They left us the vision for a world much better than theirs.
Upon the principles of the Founding Fathers, Americans have built some of the world’s greatest institutions. Liberty has fueled an economy so productive it feeds people around the globe. It cures diseases and produces charities that comfort those who suffer.
Contemporary society can learn from these historical figures. No one can be perfect, but all can base lives on foundations of principle and visions of improvement passed down to us by individuals with flaws.
We can pursue virtue, abandon iniquity, heal old wounds and form a better world. We must build on the wisdom of imperfect men, as the perfect variety does not exist. Happy Father’s Day!