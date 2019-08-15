Conspiracy theories are flying regarding the death of well-connected sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, flourishing on social media under hashtags including #ClintonBodyCount and #TrumpBodyCount. When more sober commentators point out that there is, in fact, something suspicious about Epstein’s death, scolds reprimand any such questions as “irresponsible.”
Any conversation about irresponsibility here, though, ought to start elsewhere: with those in the ruling class of this country who allowed this whole travesty to occur.
As to why so many people don’t trust the authorities who tell them Epstein killed himself, just consider the Epstein saga.
It starts with a man with no apparent virtues or skills, who easily bought the favor of our power elite. Most Americans don’t resent rich people for being rich. Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey have long been among the most respected Americans. But people should get rich by providing value to society. What value did Epstein provide us to earn his wealth?
None, it seems. He got rich simply off of connections to the powerful — and things get more damning from there.
One of Epstein’s victims has accused the deceased sex offender of forcing her, as a minor, to have sex with cabinet officials, governors, senators, royalty, corporate executives, and leading legal scholars. The accused have denied the accusations, but we know that they all at least cavorted with Epstein, as did Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.
Epstein also got away with sex trafficking and sex abuse of minors for years. When he was caught and forced to plead guilty last decade, he got off with nearly zero prison time.
It strains credulity to posit that Epstein skated for any reason other than his political and legal connections.
If you don’t think that the powerful in America protect their own, even the most despicable criminals among them, then Epstein’s life is pretty difficult to explain.
Epstein’s death ought to inspire just as much distrust in the ruling elites as his life did.
According to the latest reports, Epstein was placed on suicide watch after he tried to kill himself in July, then he was placed under special observation. So, how did he kill himself?
The ludicrous-sounding conspiratorial answer is that Epstein was killed by someone trying to keep him from talking. The innocent explanation is that prison guards and their bosses don’t care — they utterly failed at their jobs in a very high-stakes circumstance, suggesting that failure is routine in this federal prison.
That’s hardly a stirring defense of those in power. Is it any wonder nobody trusts them?
The Washington Examiner