Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants a new shooting complex on the 400-acre Ramah State Wildlife Area, along U.S. 24 between Calhan and Ramah in far northeast El Paso County. State officials will pitch the idea Tuesday to the El Paso County Planning Commission, which should give it a thumbs-up.
Parks and Wildlife officials attest to a growing demand for safe, professionally designed shooting ranges that are free and open for unsupervised recreational sport shooting.
The proposed local facility would be 40 acres, providing two 30-meter pistol galleries and five rifle berms ranging from 100 to 300 meters long. Designed by a state engineer specializing in shooting ranges, it would include safety baffles and berms to shield surrounding areas. The design would protect neighbors from stray bullets, buffering them from noise.
The estimated $500,000 cost would come from Colorado’s share of federal fees collected on the sale of firearms and ammunition, under the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act. No state tax money would subsidize the project.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials would patrol and maintain the facility, as they have since Colorado acquired it as a recreation area in 1964 and added it to the State Park system. It became a state wildlife area in 1980.
It is difficult to imagine a better location for a recreational public shooting venue. The reservoir lacks a reliable water source and mostly sits empty. The state encouraged anglers to take as many fish as possible in 2017, as water quickly evaporated and threatened to leave fish suffocating in mud.
The region’s dearth of public shooting ranges has been a growing problem for decades. It manifests itself in dispersed shooting throughout national forests and on other public lands, damaging trees and endangering hikers, cyclists, campers and others who use public spaces for recreational activities.
The demand for safe, appropriately sited public shooting ranges led Colorado Parks and Wildlife to help establish the Southern Shooting Partnership. It is a group of federal, state and county agencies and public utilities that works to develop safe, recreational sport shooting facilities throughout the region.
The proposed range resulted, in part, from a listening tour launched to gather public input.
The state facilitates a variety of outdoor recreational activities, including hiking, biking, fishing, hunting, climbing and more. It cannot simply ignore the demands of thousands of area residents who want and need to hone their target-shooting skills in the great outdoors.
This is not some half-baked proposal by a special interest group. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a long history of maintaining, protecting and enhancing the outdoor amenities that make Colorado the country’s favorite playground. It has earned Colorado’s trust, and we trust it to get this project right.
The county planning commission should vet the proposal, seek assurance of adequate maintenance and oversight, and give the green light. Recreational shooters need more ranges, and this is an excellent plan.