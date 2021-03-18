Claptrap, gobbledygook and a bunch of blah blah blah. Accept it. You have no power here, and we are in charge.
The above represents the manner in which Colorado Democrats flaunted majority status and flouted the law. This week, the court said no way.
Our story begins in February 2019, shortly after Democrats won an election that gave them control of both legislative chambers and every elective statewide office. Awestruck with newfound and seemingly uncheckable power and control, Senate Democrats began hearing House Bill 1172 on second reading. Sen. John Cooke, a Republican and former longtime Weld County sheriff, asked Senate leadership to obey the law.
The law in this matter could not be clearer. It states: “Every bill shall be read by title when introduced, and at length on two different days in each house; provided, however, any reading at length may be dispensed with upon unanimous consent of the members present.” — Colorado Constitution article V, § 22.
Silly, archaic laws can be changed but not ignored. This law is neither silly nor archaic, should always be upheld and should never be changed or ignored.
The constitution requires the reading of a bill to ensure everyone knows what is in it before anyone votes on it. The law is designed to slow haphazard momentum — to prevent political majorities from bum-rushing bad ideas through a process designed to favor deliberation and compromise.
Reading aloud brings words to life. It makes concepts more tangible. It forces listeners to contend more honestly with the words on a page.
Citing an indisputable black-and-white law from the state constitution, Cooke wanted Democrats to read the 2,023-page bill that recodified regulations of professions and occupations. Unless all members of the Senate agree to waive a required reading, the law says read it.
Senate staffers read the bill for the next three hours before majority leadership ordered them to stop. They had a different plan that would show contempt for the law.
The Senate secretary, under the direction of Democratic leaders, ordered staff to upload the bill to various computers. The computers began reading various sections of HB-1172 simultaneously at 650 words per minute. That’s 500 words more each minute than are spoken in average conversations.
Democratic legislators dismissed with the letter and intent of a constitutional requirement designed to enhance public understanding and improve government transparency. They apparently had no time or use for this level of public accountability.
Instead of an audible presentation, legislators and the public heard only multiple streams of noise no human could possibly comprehend.
Senate President Leroy Garcia Jr., D-Pueblo, refused Republican requests to slow down the audio. The next day, Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, sued in Denver District Court. The court sided with Gardner and determined leadership had violated the law by refusing to read the bill “in an intelligible fashion.”
Siding with lower courts, the state Supreme Court majority wrote: “There are unquestionably different ways by which the legislature may comply with the reading requirement. But the cacophony generated by the computers here isn’t one of them.”
Obviously. Thanks for the ruling, but this never should have wasted the time of our state’s highest court.
Nothing in the disciplines of logic, ethics or political strategy can explain why Democratic leaders tried to prove themselves above the law — on the Senate floor and at the courthouse. The whole thing seems childish.
Legislators frequently demand full readings of bills, as explained in the Supreme Court’s decision. With this ruling in mind, politicians should demand full readings more often. This would enhance public understanding and improve the integrity of our process. It would slow down bad ideas and give the system time to make good proposals better. It would discourage legislative legalese that consumes thousands of pages of paper.
We should never let politicians — right, left or center — pass a bill before we, and they, know what is in it. Read the bills, audibly and in public, as the law demands.
The Gazette editorial board