It’s a familiar political face-off. On one side are environmental and animal-rights groups attempting to micromanage wildlife policies with a well-intended, ill-informed proposal at the ballot box.
On the other side are the people who know the land and its biodiversity — among them, ranchers and others in agriculture; the outdoors economy and its many enthusiasts, and of course the wildlife biologists, game wardens and regulators officially charged with the welfare of the animals that inhabit public lands and waterways.
Caught in between are voters, by and large urban and suburban. Most are unfamiliar with the science of keeping an elk herd healthy, a lake’s fish thriving — or a cattle or sheep rancher out of bankruptcy due to decimated livestock. Yet, those same voters understandably have a heart for our natural wonders, including the animal kingdom.
When voters have embraced such proposals over the years in assorted Western states including Colorado, the upshot too often has been policy that doesn’t belong in statute books. At best, it delves too deeply into the weeds and ties the hands of the experts whose job it is to make the best judgments on wildlife welfare.
Other times, the policy backfires — resulting in wide-ranging, unintended consequences. That promises to be the outcome if a voters approve a proposal on the statewide Nov. 3 ballot to bring gray wolves to Colorado.
Billed as the “restoration” of a species that is believed to have disappeared from our state decades ago, Proposition 107 would require the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife to create a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves on designated lands west of the Continental Divide by the end of 2023.
Backers of the proposal — led by an advocacy group called the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund, which has raised well over $1 million in campaign contributions — say No. 107 would restore needed balance to the ecosystem.
Critics contend it would look more like chaos — with a good dose of havoc. They foresee devastation to the state’s elk, moose and deer herds to say nothing of the collateral damage to livestock and the threat to humans.
Significantly, opponents include the likes of former Colorado Department of Natural Resources chief Greg Walcher, as well as veterans of the state’s wildlife division, like former Colorado wildlife Commissioner Rick Enstrom. A decades-long biologist and wildlife manager who served with the division observed not long ago in a newspaper commentary:
“The last time a wildlife-related ballot measure was voted on we ended up with an abundance of black bears in our cities, our neighborhoods, our homes and in our cars. I’ve often wondered what Colorado looked like 300 years ago when wolves, buffalo and grizzly bear thrived across our great state; but after spending one-half of my life managing human/wildlife conflicts, I’m brought back to reality having concluded that in year 2020 there are nearly 6 million reasons why a wolf introduction is not a good idea.”
And then there is the state’s historic livestock industry, a driver of Colorado’s $40-billion-a-year agricultural economy. Cattle ranchers and other livestock producers are shuddering at the thought of 107’s passage and have chronicled the effects of wolf attacks on their herds, via the opposition’s website.
You read that right, wolves have attacked Colorado livestock. There in fact have been confirmed wolf sightings in Colorado, presumably strays from neighboring states where the species has been introduced. Which means 107 arguably amounts to overkill. In fact, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service delisted the gray wolf as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act in 2009 because it is so abundant. Proposition 107 would dramatically compound the peril.
While the proposal includes provisions for, “fair compensation to owners of livestock for any losses of livestock caused by gray wolves,” it probably would be too little, too late for the hardest-hit ranchers and in any event is an open acknowledgement of the proposal’s potentially devastating impact.
The rub in this is, as often happens, voters far removed from the impact of wolf reintroduction are fond of the idea. A recent survey by Colorado State University suggests significant support among voters.
From a distance, all wildlife are warm and fuzzy. The reality is inevitably more complex.
Proposition 107 not only would result in reckless policy but also represents the wrong way in general to manage Colorado’s wildlife. Let’s leave that to the experts.
The Gazette editorial board