Diversity matters. Don’t let Boulder’s faculty activists make a joke of it.
When the Colorado Board of Regents unanimously selected Mark Kennedy as its finalist for president of the University of Colorado, a member of the editorial board interviewed him within hours.
Before the regents signed his contract, we wanted to know — for sure, without reservation — if Kennedy had the heart and intellect to expand diversity at CU. By that, we mean intellectual, political, academic, cultural, geographic, and ethnic inclusion and tolerance. Students must learn to work and live in this beautifully diverse country.
It was the spring of 2019, and CU continued a generations-long struggle with homogeneity. To understand the dearth of diversity at CU, consider an old survey that found about 5% of faculty are Republicans at the flagship in Boulder — ground central of faculty activists trying to outwoke each other. Black students comprise 2.5% of the campus, American Indians 1.5% and Pacific Islanders only 0.6%. It means average residents of Colorado, a predominantly white state, probably experience more ethnic, cultural, and philosophical diversity at home than at CU.
Anyone in almost any part of the country would struggle to find a less ethnically and racially diverse environment. College Factual puts CU-Boulder at 2,034th for “diversity” among 2,718 academic institutions.
“The ability to bounce different ideas, perspectives and experiences off one another is how we all get a bigger and broader view,” Kennedy told us before he took office. “Striving toward inclusion and diversity are efforts that need to continue long into the future.”
Amen, and it was not empty talk. Kennedy, then-President of the University of North Dakota, had overseen rejection of the old “Fighting Sioux” nickname for replacement with “Fighting Hawks.” He seemed happy to appease concerns about traditions of trivializing Indian culture with athletic mascots.
At CU, Kennedy has never neglected his promise to support and promote diversity. Under his leadership, the goals of the university’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Collective comprise 25% of CU’s Learning Into the Future strategic plan. Kennedy also:
• added 25 vice-presidential positions he filled with 14 women and five ethnic minorities. That means 76% of his new advisers are other than “white male”
• hired CU’s first chief diversity officer
• convinced the CU Foundation to allocate $5 million for CU Boulder’s Inclusion, Diversity and Excellence in Academics program
• direct $2 million for CU Denver to attain Hispanic Serving Institution status
• provided $1 million to match the Charles J. Blackwood Endowed Scholarship Fund for minority medical students
• invested $400,000 to support a collaboration to encourage minority undergrads to pursue doctoral degrees in business
• seeks in-state tuition for out-of-state members of Indian tribes with historic ties to Colorado
• supported naming two buildings in honor of Hispanic and Black leaders
• supports establishing the Center for Health Equity at the CU Anschutz medical campus to promote better health for minorities
• supports the expansion of the Multicultural Office for Student Access, Inclusiveness, and Community at the Colorado Springs campus
The faculty targeting Kennedy seem more interested in political self-aggrandizement than diversity. They give no thanks for Kennedy’s devotion to their ostensible cause. Instead, they want him out. They do not care that he is making CU more diverse. They care about his past service as a white-male Republican in Congress. Even worse, to them, Kennedy defended unborn children of all ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds.
After the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, CU’s pervasively white, left-leaning faculty decided “racial justice” might help them attack their boss. Toward that end, and perhaps the removal of Kennedy, the Boulder Faculty Assembly plans to censure him Thursday.
The assembly’s executive committee penned a letter on March 24 recommending a formal censure for Kennedy’s “failure to uphold the University of Colorado’s commitments respecting diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
The letter makes clear their intent. They will present the resolution to the Board of Regents, which consists of several CU employees, “in connection with their evaluation of President Kennedy’s appointment and contract” this summer.
The resolution contains points intended to prove Kennedy disrespects diversity. They reference an activist website that claims Kennedy dissed Asians and Pacific Islanders after the recent shootings in Atlanta. The site says Kennedy issued a statement that “paralleled” support for Atlanta’s murdered minorities with support for victims in Boulder’s mass shooting last week. The Boulder victims were white, so anything less than separate statements must be racist.
They complain that Kennedy failed to initiate opposition to former President Donald Trump’s foreign student visa policies.
And this gem: “President Kennedy requested that campus statements on race, immigration, LGBTQ+ issues, and climate change be pre-cleared through his office.” Oh, the humanity. Imagine an executive who cares about diversity wanting to review statements about diversity. How unjust of him!
The rest of their complaints are only more ridiculous, ignorant, and petty to the point of making diversity a punch line for political hacks in the faculty lounge.
If the regents care about diversity, they will keep Kennedy. Unlike CU-Boulder’s faculty, Kennedy wants results for minorities. As he pursues diversity, his employees fight him. They will do and say anything to get that white Republican man off their groupthink campus.
The Gazette Editorial Board