Climate change. We will all die in the very near future unless the left gets everything it wants. So we hear.
Democrats trying to unseat U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, should think about children when they visit Colorado Springs Saturday for a candidates’ forum titled “Planet in Peril.” Do not lie to our kids. Do not exaggerate. Do not steal their hopes and dreams.
Eight of nine Democrats in the primary plan to participate, with only former Gov. John Hickenlooper taking a pass.
Hickenlooper blames a “scheduling conflict,” but it could have more to do with his drinking problem. In his consistently righteous defense of the anti-poverty fracking revolution, Hickenlooper drank fracking fluid to illustrate how safe it is. That was more than five years ago and it hasn't killed him yet.
As governor, he also threatened to sue local governments that tried to ban fracking. Hard-left environmentalists hate all of that history, so Hickenlooper just won’t fit in at “Planet in Peril.”
If this forum turns into another contest of Democrats trying to out-perform each other with global warming histrionics, Hickenlooper made just the right choice.
The default leader of today’s Democratic Party — six years too young to run for president — is New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka “AOC.”
“The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change,” AOC declared at a New York event celebrating the civil rights and humanitarian legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
This inane prediction did not marginalize AOC among progressives. It emboldened her and the eco-religious apocalyptic vision caught on.
“We have no more than 12 years to take incredibly bold action on this crisis,” said Democratic presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke. “Can we make it? I don’t know.”
If we don't make it, prepare to die of heat.
“We either end our reliance on fossil fuels, create a clean energy economy, or we’re cooked,” said former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff during a "Climate Strike" event Sept. 20 in Denver.
Then came the media’s new teen superhero, who battles global warming to save humanity.
"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood...," said 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. "The popular idea of cutting our emissions in half in 10 years only gives us a 50% chance of staying below 1.5C degrees, and the risk of setting off irreversible chain reactions beyond human control."
An end-of-times political campaign does not come without cost. With or without doomsaying, we have a mental health and suicide crisis among our youths. The last thing they need is a constant insistence they have no future. Rhetoric so dark causes hopelessness and despair.
Just ask the experts.
The American Psychological Association, Climate for Health, and ecoAmerica published an obscure study in 2017 that said:
"Psychological well-being includes positive emotions, a sense of meaning and purpose, and strong social connections. Although the psychological impacts of climate change may not be obvious, they are no less serious because they can lead to disorders, such as depression, antisocial behavior, and suicide." (emphasis ours)
From Scienceforstudents.org: "Climate change can be bad for mental health... children and teens are especially at risk, psychologists now report."
No credible scientists predict the world will end in 12 years, but kids don't know as much. They hear mostly from media darlings who transform otherwise legitimate climate discourse into something more like an asteroid-racing-to-earth disaster film.
Our children and teens already deal with bullies, drugs, a future of national debt, and increasing demands on their time and talent. Don’t tell them global warming dooms their immediate future, just to win a primary. Don't lie for effect.