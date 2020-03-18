Public defenders and civil rights activists are not typically doctors, epidemiologists or public health workers. They are advocates with an agenda that has nothing to do with public health. For better or worse, they want fewer convicts and suspects in prisons and jails.
A coalition of public defenders, other defense lawyers, and activist groups — including the ACLU of Colorado — wants Gov. Jared Polis to enact a mass release of convicts and suspects overnight to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Some people will try to justify anything by exploiting a crisis.
In addition to their appeal to the governor, they want law enforcement agencies to make fewer arrests. Their true motive is not protecting the public’s health and welfare. It is obtaining freedom for the people they defend.
The coalition’s letter to Polis suggests:
• Immediately release thousands of Colorado’s 13,000 jail inmates, starting with the 50% who await trial and have not been convicted. This would include suspects who pose threats to public safety.
• Prosecutors should reduce the number of people held in advance of trials. This, too, would include suspects who pose danger to society.
• Parole boards should expand and expedite release opportunities for convicts in prison.
• Gov. Polis should use his clemency and furlough powers, giving preference to inmates and prisoners over age 50, and those suffering diabetes, respiratory conditions or problems with their immune systems.
• Remove as many convicts as possible from halfway houses.
• Eliminate or dramatically reduce new incarceration.
• Courts should default to noncustodial sentencing.
• Avoid illegal-immigrant detentions.
• Eliminate parole and probation revocations for “technical” violations, such as failing drug tests, skipping mandatory addictions treatment, or missing meetings with parole or probation officers.
• Suspend fees for phone and video calls from prisons and jails.
It’s the criminal defense lawyer’s Christmas list.
Advocates of this mass release will talk of releasing “nonviolent” suspects and convicts. Don’t believe them. The portion of their letter advocating the release of nonconvicted suspects says it all. Read every word: “If there are to be exceptions to pretrial release, they should be limited only to those individuals accused of violent felonies who a judge determines, based on clear and convincing evidence, pose a substantial and present risk of violence to another specific person.”
That extremely high bar would not include a serial drunken driver suspected of killing innocent passengers in another car. After all, no one could provide clear and convincing evidence this type of criminal poses a “substantial” and “present” risk to another “specific” person. Drunken driving victims are typically random, not specifically chosen. It would not even include a homicide or rape suspect unless one can show how a “specific person” is the target of that suspect’s next potential crime.
In just a few short weeks, the coronavirus has changed the way we live. Courts, prisons, jails and law enforcement will have to make adjustments just like everyone else. We do not want the virus infecting inmate populations or correctional employees.
We also do not want coronavirus precautions to become an excuse for the mass suspension of public safety and human accountability. We cannot simply release thousands of suspects and convicts into the general population as an ultimate precaution against illness. Doing so with careless disregard for consequences would be a cure worse than the disease.
Polis and other state officials have done a good job managing this crisis. They have done so by taking the advice of public health experts devoted to stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
Those are the same experts who should advise the Department of Corrections, the governor and other officials on keeping inmates and incarceration workers healthy. Defense lawyers and civil rights activists offer no such expertise. Follow expert advice and execute policies that balance the need to protect our state from the menace of disease and crime.
The Gazette Editorial Board