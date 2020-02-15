Colorado Springs housing prices and rents have been soaring for years.
It is a major indicator of success. People want to live here because of the community’s stellar reputation as a place to raise children, do business and enjoy a quality of life unimaginable throughout much of the world.
In January, Colorado Springs hit the No. 2 spot on Apartment List’s ranking of cities with the highest rent increases.
The National Association of Realtors this week placed Colorado Springs 26th on a list of 180 markets with the highest home prices. The median price of a single-family home rose to $322,200 in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 5% increase over the same quarter in 2019.
Again, we can view this as a fortunate problem to have. It is better than housing conditions in struggling cities, such as Detroit, in which local governments possess abandoned homes and sell them for the taxes owed by previous owners.
Make no mistake, however, these soaring prices are not all good news. For young people just beginning their lives, it means the acquisition of modest living space to lease is out of reach.
Homeownership in this market can seem like pie-in-the-sky, even for established individuals and families who have been renting for years and cannot save enough to keep up with rising values.
Residents who barely afford their mortgages or rents have little left over to patronize local businesses that could use more customers.
While it seems great for owners of homes and apartments, the rising values have consequences they do not want.
The housing market could stall economic growth by putting the city out of reach for young professionals, workers and business entrepreneurs. It could also turn our community into a zone of de facto exclusion that lacks socioeconomic diversity.
We don’t want to become one of those Colorado towns notorious for a workforce of firefighters, cops, teachers, food servers and even young physicians who have to commute from distant towns that offer housing people of average means can afford.
As explained in a Gazette Sunday Perspective article in August, the housing industry has fallen behind on meeting the changing needs of consumers.
It produces too many single-family homes; too few innovative housing options for single people of all ages and walks of life. It produces too few options for consumers on the lower rungs of the economic ladder.
Community leaders should identify regulatory factors that keep the housing industry from providing what consumers need. Then they should eliminate needless disincentives and barriers that impede the production of lower-priced houses for sale and lease.
Additionally, city and county politicians should work with landlords on potential new regulations to improve property leases. Cincinnati recently passed an ordinance that allows renters to buy “security deposit” insurance instead of forking over thousands in cash before moving in.
Surely this type of insurance pool could protect the assets of landlords while lowering the cost of securing a property lease. The Cincinnati law also allows tenants to spread security deposits in six installments payable over a year. Something similar is worth considering.
Doubling as the board of directors for Colorado Springs Utilities, the City Council should always consider options for easing the costs for new renters and buyers to access utilities.
Local politicians, builders, business leaders and Realtors should study financial obstacles to renting and buying property and find creative ways to reduce them without harming sellers or landlords.
Colorado Springs has worked hard to be a city of inclusion, where anyone of any means can live, work and play. It is part of our appeal and enviable quality of life. To keep it that way, we must avoid economic elitism — the most threatening pitfall of our success.
The Gazette Editorial Board