Congratulations to Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville for leading a successful petition to protect the integrity of Colorado elections.
Neville and other organizers this week turned in more than 200,000 signatures to improve election language in the Colorado Constitution. If the secretary of state validates 124,632 signatures, Initiative 76 will appear on the 2020 ballot to guarantee prohibition against noncitizens voting in Colorado elections.
The state constitution states “every citizen” who is at least age 18 can vote in a local, county, state or federal election in Colorado. Initiative 76 would reword the law to say “only a citizen of the United States” who is at least 18 is eligible to vote (emphasis ours).
Though it may seem an unnecessary change, San Francisco exploited a weakness in the state law and allowed noncitizens to vote for the first time last year. Activists in Douglas County and other areas of Colorado are angling for local laws to include illegal immigrants in elections, hoping to turn this demographic into a loyal constituency for left-wing candidates and causes.
About 20 million American citizens used to be foreigners. Most of them are extraordinary members of society with a higher appreciation of citizenship than their natural-born peers, who often take citizen status for granted. They worked hard for citizenship, which comes with the privilege of voting in elections. To become American citizens, they had to learn the fundamental laws of the land. They had to demonstrate loyalty to the United States. Official membership in the country is the most fundamental requirement for voting in its elections.
We require citizenship among foreign-born voters for the same reason other countries do so. Mexico doesn’t allow Americans to vote in that country’s elections because Americans should not determine the governance of Mexicans. We require citizenship for the same reason local jurisdictions require residency among voters. Pueblo does not allow residents of Colorado Springs to vote in its elections, for obvious reasons.
Opponents of the proposed ballot measure don’t see it that way.
“Put bluntly, Initiative 76 is a conspiracy-minded propaganda piece meant to energize an anti-immigrant base for the 2020 election,” said Cristian Solano-Cordova, a spokesman for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition.
That’s complete nonsense. The Gazette’s editorial board proudly holds itself in the good company of immigrants and pro-immigrant individuals and groups that support Initiative 76. We express this support only 20 days after publishing an editorial under the headline “Trump should increase legal immigration.”
In that article and others, The Gazette applauds the enormous contributions of immigrants who come here and start businesses, build houses, provide professional and trade services and invent solutions to problems.
This country is built on immigration. Yet, appreciation for immigrants should not negate the rights and privileges exclusive to citizenship — whether it is endowed at birth or earned through naturalization.
In the likely event this initiative makes the ballot, voters should approve it. Foreigners, even those most welcome in our country, should not vote in our elections.
The Gazette editorial board