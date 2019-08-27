Just as the state forces Battery cars onto Colorado consumers, emerging evidence consistently show the so-called “zero-emission vehicles” pollute more than internal combustion vehicles.
The latest evidence comes in a report by the German-based IFO Institute for Economic Research, released about the same time Colorado air commissioners voted 8-1 to adopt California’s “Zero Emission Vehicle” (ZEV) standards. The new rule requires at least 5% of any automotive company’s vehicles for sale in Colorado run on electricity.
It is all part of an initiative launched by former Gov. John Hickenlooper and advanced by Gov. Jared Polis to mandate cleaner air.
We all want clean air. Hickenlooper and Polis probably believe battery cars advance the goal. No credible evidence suggests they do any such thing.
The IFO study concludes the CO2 emissions from battery cars are “in the best case, slightly higher than those of a diesel engine, and are otherwise much higher.”
That could explain at least part of the reason California’s air quality has gone down since the state forced the sale of more battery cars.
The institute’s study included everything that emits CO2 from the moment production of the vehicle’s energy source begins. When accounting for the emissions involved in producing diesel fuel and emissions involved in producing mining-intensive battery production, the Tesla Model 3 in Germany (battery car) emitted up to 181 grams of CO2 per kilometer – including emissions involved in producing kilowatts for the battery. That compares to 141 grams of CO2s produced by the diesel-powered Mercedes C22d.
A 2018 study by the Bloomberg New Energy Finance and Berylls Strategy Advisors came to a similar conclusion, citing the extraordinary amount of carbon pollution caused by the production of lithium-ion batteries. The research concluded the average vehicle owner in Germany could drive a conventional car more than 31,000 miles before catching up to the emissions caused by a Nissan Leaf battery car.
The New York-based Manhattan Institute in 2018 came to the conclusion Elective Vehicles produce more CO2 pollution than new gasoline vehicles.
“Today’s vehicles emit only about 1 percent of the pollution than they did in the 1960s, and new innovations continue to improve those engines’ efficiency and cleanliness,” said economist Jonathan Lesser, who authored the Manhattan Institute study.
In addition to the pollution they cause, electric car owners should know about the social injustice their vehicles cause around the globe.
“The extraction of essential ingredients to make cost-effective lithium-ion batteries generally leaves environmental and human devastation in its wake,” explains an article published by Green Tech Media.
“Industry leaders have come closer to solving how to store energy and power cars without fossil fuels on a large scale, but they’re just beginning to grapple with the moral implications of a clean energy industry supported by the ugly truths of child labor and pollution.”
Green Tech quoted Stefan Sabo-Walsh, head of commodities research at Verisk Analytics.
“It’s quite an interesting case, where you have the benefits of moving to green technology being outweighed, in some cases, when you look at the mine production” Sabo-Walsh explained.
The state’s new ZEV standard is nothing but a feel-good fraud. There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch, a unicorn, a perpetual motion machine or a zero-emissions car.
The Gazette editorial board