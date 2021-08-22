An upstart coalition of Denverites has had enough of City Hall’s high-handed approach to “helping” the homeless. The city’s policy undermines neighborhoods, jeopardizes public safety and disrupts residents’ lives.
Last week, the nonprofit Denver Deserves Better filed suit against the city government for letting its unelected zoning administrator change the zoning code to allow city-authorized homeless camps without input from the public, city council or the city’s zoning board.
The legal action was a long time coming. Public anger has been simmering for months since Denver unilaterally claimed the power to set up its own camps to accommodate itinerant street dwellers. The campers ordinarily would be prohibited by city ordinance from pitching their tents and building lean-tos in public places. Voters overwhelmingly reaffirmed their support for the city’s camping ban two years ago, swatting down a misguided attempt to repeal it on the May 2019 ballot. Now, the city is carving out a gaping exception to its own rule, voters be damned.
Zoning Administrator Tina Axelrad decreed last November that temporary, managed campsites for the homeless in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were allowed under the city’s zoning ordinances. In May, she extended her own ruling through December 2023. A day later, she approved a city-authorized campsite run by a contractor in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood.
Neighbors cried foul; the camp is on church grounds near a school and is surrounded by a largely residential area. As the neighborhood-advocacy movement Safe and Sound Denver pointed out in a recent newsletter, the city’s “housing first” approaching to running such camps allows for no screening of the campers and no attempts to rein in illicit or destructive behavior. If anything, the contractors left in charge of the camps turn a blind eye to the syringes, sharp containers, tourniquets, cookers and other accoutrements of the illegal drug culture that defines life for many on the streets.
Nevertheless, the city zoning board in July denied the neighbors’ appeals.
As reported by The Gazette, the lawsuit, filed by the legal-advocacy group Public Trust Institute, alleges Axelrad violated zoning codes — by her decision that she had the authority to allow such camps in general, and also by granting the permit for the Park Hill camp. The suit further contends the zoning board “exceeded its jurisdiction, abused its discretion, and acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner” by affirming both.
“Setting up tent cities for the homeless would not withstand the glare of public notice and citizen accountability,” Public Trust Institute attorney Dan Burrows said in a press statement. “Yet activists found a way to circumvent the public by having a city bureaucrat unilaterally impose a zoning change, hoping that citizens wouldn’t pay attention or demand accountability.”
Kudos to Denver Deserves Better, the Public Trust Institute and Park Hill’s residents. It is encouraging to see Denverites fight back. They are doing the entire city a big favor. After all, it’s not just the integrity of a single neighborhood that is stake due to City Hall’s capricious actions.
The city’s disregard for public opposition to recklessly permissive policies on camping are in fact part of a broader agenda: shutting the public out of zoning decisions. Another case in point was the city’s bitterly contested “Group Living Amendment” to the city’s zoning code, approved by the Denver City Council earlier this year over widespread opposition. Among its other highly problematic provisions sure to upend Denver’s single-family home neighborhoods: It allows for homeless shelters to open across broad swaths of the city.
At root of such insidious policies is a misplaced and shortsighted idealism among urban planners seeking to redesign the cityscape in pursuit of social equity, climate justice and other nebulous goals. And they are willing to elbow the public out of the way to achieve those aims.
The plain truth that eludes only the self-style progressives at City Hall is this: The camps — whether illegal, or authorized by city government — do no one any favors. They’re a kick in the shins to the neighborhoods around them for all the obvious reasons. Worse still, they’re an outright gut punch to those who stay in them — reinforcing a sad and self-destructive lifestyle.
They’re urban squalor at its worst, where chronic street dwellers — commonly afflicted with drug or alcohol addiction as well as mental illness — idle away their days and nights. Camp denizens are both perpetrators and victims — of substance abuse, petty crime and violence. They harass passersby with panhandling and menacing behavior. They prey upon one another.
Denverites are sick and tired of it, and they’re furious that City Hall expects them to embrace it. Now, they’re willing to go to court to put a stop to it.