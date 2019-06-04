Denver voters Tuesday reelected Mayor Michael Hancock, choosing the best chance of continued economic and cultural progress for Colorado’s largest city.
His challenger, Jamie Giellis, is best known for racially insensitive gaffes and support for undoing the city’s camping ban — a move that would leave homeless people to suffer and die while living outside.
Hancock took the helm of the city’s administrative branch when Denver’s unemployment rate was nearly 10 percent in 2011. Since then, the city has added 100,000 jobs and attracted 8,100 new businesses.
The city’s unemployment rate ranks among the lowest among large American cities. Other notable measures of improvement include:
• Free access to recreation centers for children and the elderly who meet income requirements of the My Denver Card
• A substantial increase in affordable housing, after creating $300 million Affordable Housing Fund
• Dozens of new nonstop national and international flights to and from Denver International Airport, named the best airport in the country by The Wall Street Journal in 2018
• Initiation of major renovations and additions at DIA
• Denver ranked second-best place to live in 2019 by U.S. News & World Report (Colorado Springs landed the No. 3 spot this year, falling from No. 2 in 2018)
The list could go on, but suffice to say Denver has seen vast improvements during eight years of Hancock’s leadership.
The city is not perfect, and new challenges will arise as Denver’s success continues attracting droves of new residents. Going forward, Hancock will lead the first city in North America to decriminalize hallucinogenic mushrooms, which only exacerbates the “Mile High” City’s reputation as a place to get high on drugs.
The homeless problem is likely to get worse until Hancock and other community leaders find the notoriously elusive solution.
Tuesday’s election bodes well for Denver, and all of Colorado. Congratulations, Mayor Hancock. Upward and onward for another four years.
The Gazette editorial board