The next time University of Colorado officials complain of the institution’s financial woes, wanting more taxpayer assistance or a tuition and fee increase, remember how they manage money.
On Wednesday, the University of Colorado Board of Regents completed the irrational and self-serving termination of CU President Mark Kennedy. They don’t pretend to have any legitimate cause for this termination, basing it only on the censure of Kennedy by faculty members in Boulder who are just certain they know what rests in this man’s heart and mind. In their estimation, he is not wholeheartedly woke enough.
Mind-reading Boulder Faculty Assembly members voted 34-19 in April to admonish Kennedy for not making diversity, equity, and inclusion “a stand-alone pillar in his administration’s strategic plan.” The allegation is false. He presented a plan in 2020 in which one of four “pillars” is titled “Diversity, Inclusion, Equity, & Access.”
By firing Kennedy, faculty thumbed their noses at diversity. They appear to like things just the way they are at CU, particularly at the notoriously nondiverse Boulder campus. If they wanted diversity, equity, and inclusion they would give Kennedy a raise instead of paying him to leave. As previously detailed in this space, Kennedy made the goal of diversifying CU among his highest priorities since taking the job.
Kennedy budgeted millions for diversity programs and minority scholarships. He promoted a record number of women and minorities into cabinet positions. He offered in-state tuition for out-of-state American Indians with tribal ties to Colorado. He created opportunities for minorities to study medicine at the university’s Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.
Kennedy led the second-highest fundraising effort in CU history, which made it easier for him to fund the pursuit of diversity — a full quarter of his strategic plan. Doesn’t matter, he had to go.
It is safe to say Kennedy did more to advance diversity in two years than Boulder’s left-wing faculty and Democratic regents combined over their lifetimes. It does not matter. To race-obsessed faculty activists, Kennedy is just a middle-aged white man who long ago served in Congress with an “R” behind his name. Oh, the humanity.
In addition to losing Kennedy’s unusual fundraising prowess, a potentially expensive move, the regents had to buy out his contract. The price: $1.36 million.
Nothing says “fired without cause” like an agreement to pay an employee as if he continued working without interruption. By begging Kennedy to quit and buying out his contract, regents made clear they do not mind wasting money generated by dues-paying students, hardworking taxpayers, generous alumni, and corporate and individual donors.
“This resignation is not just a resignation. It is a forced resignation resulting in a shameful $1.36 million buy-out and waste of taxpayer money because of the five Democrats who now constitute the majority of the CU Board of Regents,” said Chance Hill, a Republican attorney who represents Colorado Springs and the rest of the Fifth Congressional District on the Board of Regents.
Hill said Democrats, who took control of the board after November’s election, fired Kennedy in capitulation to their left-wing base.
“Why is the new Board majority forcing such a reckless decision now — not even five months into their term — rather than allowing for a good-faith determination at the end of the CU President’s contract next year? Because the five Democrats on the Board cannot bear the pressure from their liberal political base,” Hill said.
“After all, CU President Mark Kennedy was a Republican congressman two decades ago, and many liberals on and off campus will never forgive him for that.”
Maybe $1.36 million doesn’t sound like much to CU’s Democratic regents, but most Coloradans would rather not waste that much money paying a highly successful executive to walk away with a smile. It is enough cash to pay a year’s tuition for 127 more minorities to attend CU-Boulder, or 160 to attend the Colorado Springs campus, or 146 to attend the Denver campus.
Just imagine what a student organization devoted to “diversity,” “equity,” and/or “inclusion” could do with the wasted $1.36 million.
Instead of doing something constructive with money, a majority of regents chose to send a good man packing after he proved a passion for raising money and increasing diversity. Remember this expensive, political, whimsical indulgence the next time they ask for money.
The Gazette Editorial Board