The City Council is on a roll, choosing again to keep Colorado Springs a low-cost, family-friendly community that doesn’t follow the woke progressive lead of other large cities. The council majority looks like a self-confident clique that resists the pressure to smoke behind the school.
The council last month decided against asking voters to legalize recreational pot sales. They did so as cities throughout Colorado and across the country go in the other direction, unable to resist the enticement of marijuana revenues. By declining to support the pot proposal, council members distinguished our city as a sanctuary for families, wholesome businesses and military operations.
This week, council members resisted another temptation to follow the cool crowd and generate city revenues with a fee that would burden and endanger consumers. Councilwoman Yolanda Avila proposed asking voters for a 10-cent “fee” on each plastic bag obtained at a retail point of sale.
The “fee” — a “tax” for anyone forgetting reusable bags — would channel 6 cents from each transaction to the city government. Retailers would keep the other 4 cents, purportedly to cover the costs of bag-tax collection and consumer education. It would leave consumers holding the bag for the cost with nothing in return but a shaming penalty for forgetting or declining to shop with reusable bags.
Avila’s intentions are good. She doesn’t like bags blowing around the environment, caught in trees, and joining those disgusting floating landfills in oceans, lakes and seas. A bag fee would create a disincentive to use the bags and, therefore, potentially reduce an ugly environmental problem.
Unfortunately, it is nowhere near that simple. In this equation, like so many others, we must observe the law of unintended consequences.
A study in the Journal of Environmental Economics and Management found consumers reuse disposable bags to line wastebaskets, pick up pet waste, and for other purposes good for the environment. Bag regulations shift consumers to buying heavier plastic bags and eliminate reuse “in a way that avoided the manufacture and purchase of another plastic bag.”
Problems don’t end there. By encouraging shoppers to bring reusable bags, governments threaten the health of retail clerks and others.
A 2018 article in the Journal of Environmental Health explains how a virus introduced to reusable bags found its way onto “the hands of the shoppers and checkout clerks, as well as on many surfaces touched by the shoppers, including packaged food, unpackaged produce, shopping carts, checkout counters, and the touch screens used to pay for groceries.”
Other research shows how reusable bags become the perfect environment for bacteria to gather and propagate, threatening consumers with an assortment of potential illnesses. That is why some retailers have forbidden reusable bags during the pandemic. It is the reason Gov. Jared Polis, an avowed environmentalist, asked for a moratorium on reusable bags when he issued his COVID-19 stay-at-home order in March.
Consumers need to be more responsible with plastic bags, making a concerted effort to never let them blow in the wind. We should take satisfaction in picking up wayward plastic in our everyday lives.
Fortunately, the market has begun addressing the scourge of plastic bags in water. Entrepreneurs, such as those who founded 4Ocean, are retrieving bags from oceans, rivers, and various coastlines to make bracelets, backpacks, shoes, sunglasses and more.
The same bag that hauls home the groceries and lines the trash can becomes the building block of valuable consumer products.
Life is challenging enough for most average consumers, who work hard just to feed their families and stay on top of taxes and bills. They don’t need another tax each time they shop without a germ-infested bag. A majority of council members did the right thing by rejecting the bag-tax temptation, sparing an additional burden on people the city is paid to serve.
The Gazette Editorial Board