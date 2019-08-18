We don’t envy District Attorney Dan May, who must determine whether to charge Colorado Springs police in the Aug. 3 deadly shooting of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey.
Investigators Thursday released dispatch tapes and disturbing body camera footage from two officers involved in the shooting. A cursory viewing tells a story that is easy to oversimplify.
Cops shoot a suspect in the back as he flees, raising enormous red flags. A thorough and objective review of available communication recordings, transcripts, and videos tells a more nuanced story of defiance, danger, fear and split-second life-or-death decisions that are difficult to judge.
The reporting party told a 911 dispatcher how two black men approached him about 5 minutes before his call. One pulled a gun and took his wallet. He knew the men and said each claimed to have a gun during the robbery. One was “Lawrence,” he said; the other went by “Spaz.” Each wore shorts and a T-shirt. “Spaz” was skinny; “Lawrence” heavier set.
On the tapes, Sgt. Alan Van’t Land radios to report spotting two men matching the description of the suspects. He stops his patrol car, gets out and casually confronts Bailey and his cousin, Lawrence Stoker.
“Hey guys, can I talk to you a sec?” the officer asks politely. Bailey, Stoker and Van’t Land approach each other and meet near the middle of a residential street.
“Alright, what are your names?” Van’t Land asks.
“What’s the reasoning?” asks Stoker.
“Alright,” Vant Land says. “So we got a contact that…” He interrupts himself as Bailey puts his left hand in the left-hand pocket of his shorts.
“Keep your hands out of your pockets,” Van’t Land says to Bailey.
Bailey raises his hands slightly above his waist, palms up. Moments later, he relaxes and hangs his hands near his pockets.
Van’t Land continues: “About a possible assault that occurred?”
“Oh, I didn’t touch him,” Bailey said.
“OK, what’s your name?” Van’t Land asks.
“De’Von.”
“De’Von? What do you go by?”
“I just go by De’Von.”
“Do you go by Spaz?”
“No, sir.”
“OK, put your hands up for me a sec,” Van’t Land says, pointing at Bailey. He turns to Stoker and says “put your hands up.”
“So we got a report of two people with similar descriptions possibly having a gun, alright,” Van’t Land says. “So don’t reach for your waist. We’re going to just check and make sure that you don’t have a weapon, alright?”
Officer Blake Evenson walks toward the back of Bailey to check him for a gun. At video timestamp 13:16 Bailey drops both hands toward the front of his waist, in defiance of Van’t Land’s order, and runs.
Van’t Land and Evenson give chase, with guns drawn and pointed at the suspect. Bailey keeps his hands at the front of his waist while running. Body cameras were behind Bailey, so it remains unclear whether his hands were inside or outside his shorts.
Van’t Land yells “hands up, hands up.” Evenson yells “let me see your hands” as the officers begin a rapid succession of eight combined gunshots. At video timestamp 13:20, Bailey falls to the ground. The chase and shooting took place in 4 seconds.
As Bailey sits slumped on the road, Van’t Land yells “get your hands up, get your hands up.” Bailey raises one hand and Van’t Land orders him to “get down on the ground, get down on the ground.”
Bailey lies on his stomach as officers cuff him and radio their need for a medical kit. Officers discover a handgun between Bailey’s legs and cut his shorts off to retrieve it.
“Stay with me, brother,” Evenson says to Bailey.
Police may be legally justified in killing the suspect, based on Colorado Revised Statute 18-1-707. It says:
“A peace officer is justified in using deadly physical force upon another person… only when he reasonably believes that it is necessary: To effect an arrest, or to prevent the escape from custody, of a person whom he reasonably believes: Has committed or attempted to commit a felony involving the use or threatened use of a deadly weapon; or is attempting to escape by the use of a deadly weapon; or otherwise indicates, except through a motor vehicle violation, that he is likely to endanger human life or to inflict serious bodily injury to another unless apprehended without delay.”
Clearly, they used deadly force to “effect an arrest” of someone they reasonably believed had committed armed robbery.
Regardless of any legal justification, the community lost a young man. Most rational individuals grieve this outcome and wish it had gone another way.
Teenagers and young adults should learn from these gruesome videos. They should know their civil rights and respectfully uphold them, while never resisting arrest or running from law enforcement. Whether the police are legally justified in any given shooting, the result is often irreversible.
With the benefit of hindsight, it seems this could have ended more peacefully had officers ordered Bailey and Stoker to the ground at first contact. Sgt. Van’t Land, who initiated a respectful discussion with the suspects, did not have the benefit of hindsight.
He and Evenson found themselves in a moment of conflict that could mean life or death for themselves or others. A criminal suspect — whom they believed had a gun — ran with hands near his waist. Would he pull a gun and fire on them, or someone else? Like most of us, cops want to return home from work alive. They want to hug their spouses and children at the end of a shift.
Our justice system contains checks and balances intended to protect all interests. We trust the DA and others investigating this shooting are committed to the cause of blind justice, protecting the interests of officers and those who lost a loved one. Let the process work as our community tries to heal from 4 seconds of chaos that changed lives forever.
The Gazette editorial board