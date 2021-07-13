When Colorado had a Republican senator talking to a Republican president, one thing seemed likely. Colorado would be the long-term home of Space Command. Then-U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn and then-Sen. Cory Gardner each spoke with Trump frequently about the command and maintained cautious optimism he would keep it in the Colorado Springs.
In early 2020, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, whom Trump invited to the White House and appeared to admire and respect, climbed aboard Air Force 1 at Peterson Air Force Base for a conversation with Trump. Like Gardner and Lamborn, Polis made the unassailable case for keeping Space Command in Colorado. At a speech in the Springs later that day, Trump, flanked by Gardner and Lamborn, said he would make a Space Command decision sometime after the election.
Anyone could read between the lines. Just in case Colorado did not get it, The Gazette's editorial board predicted Trump would penalize Colorado — specifically by moving Space Command — if the state's voters rejected him and Gardner. That's who Trump is, and realpolitik is all that really matters in Washington.
After voters shellacked the former president and Gardner, one of his closest Senate allies, Trump did as easily predicted. He gave Space Command to Alabama, where voters overwhelmingly supported him and an assortment of statewide and congressional Republicans.
There was, of course, good news in the mix — or so it seemed. Colorado voters showed overwhelming support in helping elect President Joe Biden. They ejected Gardner and gave Biden a friendly new senator by electing former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. Surely, if Gardner and Lamborn had so much sway with Trump we could expect similar influence in a Biden White House from Colorado's four Democratic House members and two Democratic senators.
Just as assuredly as Trump would punish us with Space Command, Biden, Hickenlooper, Democratic Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and the rest of Colorado's Democratic establishment would quickly convince Biden to reverse Trump's decision and reward them like Trump rewarded Alabama. This, we thought, would be an easy win for Hickenlooper, Bennet, and Biden.
We were wrong. Six months have passed since Biden took office and we have no indication Colorado's Democrats have moved the dial at all regarding Space Command. Hickenlooper had a meeting with Trump in April, and we can find no indication of any mention of Space Command. Lamborn and Gardner, by contrast, said "Space Command" every time they had Trump within earshot.
Few military experts seriously justify moving Space Command, perhaps the most important component of our military, at a cost of billions and a disruption to our imminent need to compete in space. As reported by Gazette City Editor and longtime military specialist Tom Roeder, Air Force Gen. Ed Eberhart recently spoke out against relocating Space Command and advocated keeping it in the Springs. He would know a thing about it, as he led the last iteration of Space Command before it was shuttered at the end of the Cold War.
Roeder reported how retired Army Lt. Gen. Ed Anderson also opposes the move and advocates keeping Space Command in the Springs. He might know what he's talking about, as he used to lead Army Space and Missile Defense Command in Huntsville, Alabama — the city Trump chose as Space Command's future home.
These are just the latest in a long line of military experts who have questioned Trump's self-indulgent, spiteful decision to play politics with a military asset essential to national security.
Colorado voters should expect results from the Democrats they send to Washington, and this should be a big one. The case is easy to make because all serious tactical, practical, financial, and social considerations favor leaving Space Force right where it is.
Biden quickly reversed a slate of Trump decisions, even bringing an end to border wall construction during an immigration and drug-trafficking crisis. If Bennet and Hickenlooper cannot get their friend to help them out with Space Command, voters should seriously question the influence of their senators at the Pentagon, the Capitol, and the White House when they seek re-election.