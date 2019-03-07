High school boys and girls wrestling each other raises a minor conflict of the times. Given the sport’s positions and holds, some question the propriety.
Colorado Springs recently stole the national spotlight in this debate when wrestler Brendan Johnston, a senior at The Classical Academy, ended his high school wrestling career by forgoing any chance of winning the state tournament. Rather than wrestle a girl in the first and third matches, he forfeited each.
The story provides a good example for powerful adults, and not one that advances either side of the boy-girl wrestling debate. The lesson: the use of civility and respect when working through conflict.
Adults all-too-often berate one another in person or on social media while sharing conflicting political or cultural views. They shout each other down on the sets of live TV with millions watching. For one side to win, the other must go down in shame.
We need less of that and more of what we saw among our local wrestlers.
“It’s so physical... physically close. I don’t think that’s really appropriate with a young lady. It’s also very aggressive and I’m not really, I guess, comfortable with that,” Johnston told KDVR TV. “Not to disrespect the heart or the effort that she’s put in. That’s not what I want to do, either.”
That was it. He did not profess moral superiority, insist others follow his lead, berate girls or challenge the policy of boy-girl wrestling. He did not complain about losing in forfeits he chose. The decision was his, and he owned the consequence.
Wrestler Jaslynn Gallegos, a senior at Skyview High, spoke to The Washington Post without demonizing Johnston.
“This whole time that I’ve wrestled, it’s just me trying to prove a point that I am just a wrestler,” Gallegos said. “And so the fact that my gender is something that kind of holds me back still is just a little nerve-racking, but I respect his decision. It’s fine.”
What a concept. Sharing conflicting views, respectfully, without demeaning each other. Sportspersonship. Pass it on.