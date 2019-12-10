In their march to impeach President Donald Trump, Democrats have professed their passion for integrity and transparency on the part of those in public office. No one is above the law, they rightly implore.
Memories of overheard conversations, suppositions and vague recollections raise questions about Trump. Meanwhile, public records raise worrisome questions about Senate candidate John Hickenlooper. The facts:
• Hickenlooper accepted rides on multiple private jets in 2018.
• The plane trips might have violated a state law that forbids politicians from receiving gifts, as high-value contributions might buy political outcomes or cause the appearance of corruption.
• One plane trip took Hickenlooper on a jet owned by Kimbal Musk, brother of battery car billionaire Elon Musk, to a Musk family celebration in Texas.
• Two months after flying to the Musk family event, Hickenlooper signed an executive order forcing sales of battery cars in Colorado — an order that benefits the Musk family.
• To defend himself against multiple ethics charges involving private jet trips, Hickenlooper hired high-priced attorney Mark Grueskin.
• Federal funds given to Colorado to offset unfunded Homeland Security mandates have paid at least $43,390 to Grueskin for Hickenlooper’s defense.
• The payments to Grueskin appear to violate the intended purpose of the federal funds.
Unless the above concerns are cleared up, they comprise an ugly mess for the Democratic Party’s top contender in their most important Senate race of 2020. The outcome could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Voters need to know if rides in luxurious private jets violated the state’s prohibition against political gifts. They need to know if those plane rides influenced Hickenlooper’s actions, such as his imposition of battery-car sales on auto dealers and consumers.
Hickenlooper seeks high office, so the public needs know what happened before casting their votes.
In the interest of transparency, State Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, and State Rep. Rod Bockenfeld, R-Watkins, asked the Legislative Audit Committee for a nonpartisan review of federal homeland security money paying for Hickenlooper’s defense. Politics aside, it seems an odd use of nonpartisan federal grant funds intended to keep us safe.
One would expect the committee to accept this reasonable request. It is only fair to the public. It is only fair to other Democratic candidates in the senate race. It is only fair to Hickenlooper, if he has done nothing wrong. A stinking pile of potential corruption cannot be ignored.
Incredibly, Democrats on the audit committee chose to ignore it. They refused the request for inquiry Monday on a party-line vote. Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, called the request for inquiry inappropriate.
“We can’t press charges for fraud,” said Fields, a member of the Audit Committee, as quoted by the media. “We can’t charge anyone with fraud.”
No one asked the committee to charge someone with fraud. Lundeen and Bockenfeld asked for a review.
A state website says the audit committee is responsible for “recommending special studies” and “reviewing and releasing audit reports.” Yet, it refuses to look at Hickenlooper’s defense funds.
With Tuesday’s vote, Democrats sent Coloradans a troublesome message. They made clear they don’t care about potential “fraud” — Sen. Fields’ word, not ours — if it involves their party’s favored Senate contender.
Democrats told the people of Colorado they have no use for checks and balances. They care more about winning control of the U.S. Senate, without concern for protecting public funds and ensuring the legal process. To avoid hypocrisy, they should demand answers and live by their party's impeachment theme: no one is above the law.
The Gazette Editorial Board