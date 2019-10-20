No money could buy for Colorado Democrats the gift Republicans handed them in 2019.
Colorado Republican Party Chairman Ken Buck, who represents the Fourth District in Congress, took the stage of the organization’s state assembly in March. His party had lost big the previous fall. Buck said Democrats would learn how to spell “R-E-C-A-L-L” in 2019. They learned, all right, but not in the manner Buck and the crowd hoped for.
Since that day, grassroots Republicans attempted five recalls by circulating petitions. Targets were:
• Gov. Jared Polis: failed to gather adequate signatures
• State Sen. Brittany Pettersen; failed to gather adequate signatures
• State Sen. Pete Lee: failed to gather adequate signatures
• State Rep. Tom Sullivan; failed to gather adequate signatures
• State Senate President Leroy Garcia; failed to gather adequate signatures
None of the petition efforts came close.
Aside from Buck’s political rhetoric, recall action began with Dudley Brown. He and his Rocky Mountain Gun Owners organization, far outside of anything reasonable, launched the recall movement with a petition campaign against ultrapopular State Rep. Sullivan — a former postal worker who entered politics after losing his son in the 2012 Aurora theater massacre.
Fighting for gun rights against a mourning father is classic bad form. Choose a better subject. Following the lead of Brown and his organization only weakens gun rights and the Republican Party.
The final recall effort of 2019, against Garcia, should have been covertly staged by the senator — or his party. They could not dream of better publicity and the ensuing mandate. The Republican recall effort generated an online Denver Post headline Friday that says:
“Organizers hand in 0.009% of signatures needed to force recall vote of Colorado Senate president: This was the Republicans’ last surviving recall attempt after a summer of failures”
The math was off, and the Post changed the headline to 0.9 and later to something nonmathematically challenging. That did not change the fact Republicans had fallen stupendously short of anything approaching a serious result. Recallers needed 13,506 signatures; they turned in four. Dave DeCenzo offered some excuse about protecting other signers from “doxxing,” but that did nothing to distract from the failure. A statement from the liberal Democracy First Colorado said all five recalls “flamed out in spectacular fashion.”
Yes, Republicans, this is a crisis. Five ill-conceived, failed recall petitions have emboldened a Democratic Party that controlled the governor’s office, both legislative chambers, and every statewide office on the 2018 ballot. In the wake of their no-exceptions landslide shellacking, recall Republicans gave Democrats five more victories in 2019. A fall of failures and, as the Post correctly summarizes, “a summer of failures.”
Republicans cannot blame this on Democrats or the liberal media. They caused this on their own, either out of extraordinary naivete or a weird desire to implode.
All common sense, not to mention statistical data, said these recalls would fail. Losing an election, and feeling awful about it, does not translate into an electorate ready to immediately reverse decisions made in a lawful and fair public process.
By wasting time on unwinnable recalls — so unwinnable they could not even make the ballot — Colorado Republicans look no less ridiculous than House Democrats who have wasted most of 2019 on a futile effort to undo the presidential election of 2016.
There is a time and a place for recalls and impeachment hearings. Either should involve credible evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors, or political actions that blatantly betray most of what an elected official promised during a campaign.
A good percentage of Democrats hate President Donald Trump and cannot believe he occupies the White House. But Trump has governed and acted for the past three years much as he campaigned in 2016. No one has formally charged him with anything approaching a high crime or misdemeanor. Likewise, the five Democrats targeted by Colorado Republicans stand accused of breaking no laws and have governed as they promised while running for office.
Our country chooses representation with fair, civilized, regulated elections. Losers in that process should focus on winning the next time, not on changing the last election’s results. Sore losers, from both parties, look ridiculous.
The Gazette Editorial Board