Colorado legislators came to their senses Tuesday, killing a deadly proposal to allow dangerous government-sanctioned heroin and methamphetamine houses. Under the plan, a city could pay for drug users to consume and get hooked on deadly illicit drugs.
It is hard to believe this bill keeps getting introduced. Maybe politicians take stupid pills, then embark on ways to feed late-night comedians more material to strengthen Colorado’s brand as the druggie state.
The idiotic agenda for government to deal and push hard drugs has floated around the Capitol since 2017, with advocates and gullible journalists referring to “safe drug injection sites” that would offer drugs no one medically trained considers “safe.”
The measure gained momentum this year after the Denver City Council voted almost unanimously in late 2018 to make their city the country’s first municipal host of a hard-drug injection site. The city needs state legislative approval to proceed.
If the day should come that any city in Colorado provides deadly addictive drugs and a place to use them, rational adults will hold the politicians accountable for the ensuing addictions and deaths that will undoubtedly result.
We’ve heard the argument that has advocates calling this a “safe” idea. If consumers find drugs and clean needles at a city-sponsored drug den, they won’t use dirty needles in a back alley. Trained professionals will be on hand to assist them when they overdose.
Those arguments, of course, fall apart when we consider the fact people will develop addictions at municipal drug houses and carry them around for the rest of their lives. They won’t always be near the “safe” government drug dealers in Denver. In fact, we predict most users who get hooked won’t live close enough to return routine fixes.
This experiment has been done and the results are not good.
• In Canada, British Columbia’s overdose deaths have increased by more than 725 percent since Vancouver opened its first injection site in 2003.
• Overdose deaths are up 260 percent among British Columbians ages 10-18.
• The number of heroin users in Vancouver climbed from 4,700 in 2000 to more than 7,300 in 2017 at one of the city’s six injection sites.
When government subsidizes an activity, we get more of it. Providing a location of drugs and needles subsidizes, invites and sanctions consumption of hard illicit drugs. It is a massive form of government enabling.
Going forward, we’d like to see legislation expressly forbidding hard elicit drug sites that are sanctioned, funded or in any way sponsored by governments in Colorado. Governor Jared Polis should commit to vetoing any bill allowing government operations that administer hard elicit drugs.
Heroin, methamphetamines, and other hard drugs only ruin lives. Government should offer treatment, education, and eradication of these drugs. It should not become the neighborhood pusher.
This idea isn’t cool, ethical, enlightened, impassioned, progressive or “safe.” It is dangerous and stupid. Legislators were wise to kill it, and should move to kill it for good.
The Gazette editorial board