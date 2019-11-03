Congratulations to Colorado Christian University students, who were chosen last month to co-lead January’s annual March for Life in Washington. Never has Colorado’s brand been more in need of a stance for young lives.
When it comes to defending children, Colorado stands out as a national disgrace because of two leading politicians. They are U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and former Gov. John Hickenlooper.
Each supports abortion rights, and that is not the issue. Lots of moderate Colorado residents and politicians want to keep abortion safe, legal and rare. Colorado decriminalized abortion before the Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade forced similar action on every state.
Bennet and Hickenlooper have embarrassed our state and themselves by refusing to defend the health and safety of fully birthed babies. Each has refused to defend children born before completion of abortions, babies known as “abortion survivors.” Anyone who dismisses the value of these lives should talk to the Abortion Survivors Network, made up of adults who are thankful someone cared about them after their mothers’ abortions failed.
Bennet showed his callous disregard for infants when he voted last spring against a common-sense measure introduced by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. It sought to extend to children accidentally born alive “the same claim to protection of the law that would arise for any newborn.”
This was not an effort to ban any type of abortion at any stage, not even partial-birth abortion. It was to guarantee and bolster federal protection for fully birthed babies.
By opposing the “born alive” bill, Bennet and other Democrats expose their acceptance of expanding late-term abortion rights to include post-birth abortion rights. Almost no one outside the Beltway supports this.
Sasse proposed the bill for several good reasons. The New York Legislature in January repealed a statute that required abortion providers to have another physician present in late abortions to “take control of and provide immediate medical care for any live birth that is the result of the abortion.”
Sasse was also responding to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, best known for a history of blackface. Northam took questions on a radio show last spring as his state’s legislature considered negating protections for abortion survivors. A pediatric neurologist, Northam described what would happen under the proposal when a baby survived an abortion.
“The infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said.
In other words, an abortion doctor would leave a fully birthed baby to die if the mother so chooses. If she chooses immediate care, a discussion would ensue regarding the child’s long-term fate.
This was so beyond the boundaries of reasonable, even for average abortion-rights advocates, that Denver radio host and renowned attorney Dan Caplis asked Hickenlooper where he stands on the issue of babies born alive before abortions are complete.
Hickenlooper refused to answer. Agitated, he pretended he was late for a meeting. He told Caplis he had scheduled only 2 minutes, then walked away from the mic. Imagine that. A man who wants a place in the Senate, who sought to win the Oval Office, cannot decide whether a fully birthed infant deserves life-saving care.
Bennet and Hickenlooper should stop embarrassing our state on this issue. Colorado has long favored abortion rights, but our state is not on board with the extreme legislatures of New York and Virginia or the gruesome ideas of Gov. Northam.
Colorado Christian University students are select scholars at a prestigious institution with high admission standards. By leading January’s march, they can attest to the other side of Colorado. Not everyone here supports radical late-term and post-birth “abortions.”
Most reasonable people can agree: Infants born alive deserve medical care. Show the stronger and more loving side of Colorado, CCU. March for their lives.
