The Colorado Springs City Council quietly protected the community’s brand as the state’s family-friendly big city. Last week, they just said no to public pot lounges.
During a progressive race to transform the culture of Colorado overnight, legislative Democrats passed a law in 2019 that facilitates a local licensing system for “marijuana hospitality establishments” that sell THC on site. Council members considered the option and dispensed with it swiftly.
“I don’t believe that’s at the top of my list as a member of City Council. I don’t think it’s near the top,” said Councilman Wayne Williams, the former Colorado secretary of state. “I think there are many more important things that we should be using our resources for.”
Council members Don Knight and David Geislinger also rejected the idea of wasting time on a bad idea. Mayor John Suthers has pledged to veto any bill allowing more public pot consumption.
The council needs to focus on protecting and improving the city’s stature as the country’s best host for military operations. The Pentagon isn’t looking for a bastion of pot clubs as a home for Space Force, Space Command or other critical components of national defense.
The city needs entry-level housing and apartments. It needs to continue focusing on improving stormwater infrastructure. It needs to continue improving roads, especially for the military’s growing needs in our community. The council needs to continue pursuing clean and efficient energy options. It needs to address the homeless crisis and mental health problems.
We have a lot of critical needs in Colorado Springs. More pot lounges should not be on the list.
Substance abuse exacerbates the community’s mental health and homeless problems. It contributes to poverty and reduces traffic safety. We have enormous problems with people getting impaired on alcohol in bars. It makes no sense to add another option for people to get loaded away from the safety of their homes.
Three members of the nine-member council think more on-site pot consumption sounds like a good idea.
Pot, said council President Richard Skorman, “is here. It’s not going away.” Perhaps, but that doesn’t mean the city should encourage it. Council members Jill Gaebler and Bill Murray also pushed to consider more pot lounges.
“We can make it safe,” Skorman said. “We can keep people off the street driving…”
That makes no sense. Serving pot to people in public lounges might be the worst way to keep them from driving. They cannot spend the night in these “hospitality establishments,” and they have to get home. Some will use Uber, Lyft, cabs or designated drivers. Many will not.
Fatal crashes involving THC impairment have risen since voters legalized and commercialized recreational pot in 2012. It seems reasonable to predict more pot clubs will cause more problems.
The city long ago shut down most cannabis clubs for regulatory violations. The two that remain have until March 22, 2024, to close. The council’s latest decision seals their fate.
Colorado Springs will not succeed by becoming a smaller version of Denver, which is known around the globe for a laissez-faire attitude toward marijuana and other recreational drugs. Let Denver have that brand all to itself.
Council members did the right thing. They made another decision to keep Colorado Spring the urban option for people seeking healthy, family-friendly, drug-free lives that define the real meaning of Rocky Mountain high.
The Gazette Editorial Board