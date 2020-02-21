An enormous celebratory crowd filled The Broadmoor World Arena on Thursday afternoon to attend Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Colorado Springs. It was a rock concert-like moment, packed with high emotion and positive energy. Trump’s message was delivered with exuberance, confidence and humor. He is as much an entertainer as a politician.
The rally provided a sharp contrast to Wednesday’s ugly and angry Democratic debate. We haven’t witnessed a Democratic event with this many happy people. Maybe they need to work on that.
Colorado Springs Republicans welcomed Trump with applause and supportive chants. People who had camped overnight to see the president were rewarded with a typical Trump rally. He listed his many successes — the rebuilding of the military, the economy, record low employment, judicial appointments and many more. He took jabs at the fake news, the Academy Awards, Hillary Clinton, Rosie O’Donnell, “Mini Mike” Bloomberg and “Sleepy Joe” Biden.
Many in Colorado Springs had hoped Trump would announce our city as the permanent home of Space Command during the rally. Trump sounded like he might eventually locate Space Command in the Springs, but he didn’t make the commitment many had hoped for.
He mocked the expectation that he should be more presidential and that being president is easy. He appeals to ordinary Americans who don’t want the traditional politician or radical social agendas, and the cultural sea change promised by the Democrats.
In a speech that lasted 98 minutes, he covered every aspect of American life today.
He taps into the fact that people like the lives they live and vows he will protect them.
The phenomenon that a longtime Democrat, Karlyn Borysenko, wrote about on medium.com after she attended a rally in New Hampshire was in full effect Thursday. Borysenko said she realized at the rally that Trump will win in November. She was stunned by the energy she felt at the rally.
A true showman, Trump rallied the crowd with his concluding remarks:“We are one movement, one people, one family and one glorious nation under God. America is thriving like never before and ladies and gentlemen of Colorado, the best is yet to come.”
Regardless of party affiliation or our opinions of Trump, we should hope the best is yet to come. American greatness should have no limits.
The Gazette editorial board