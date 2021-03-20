Hey, governor, leave our food alone! This is friendly rebellious advice, not dark sarcasm. The public has a pent-up need to party like it’s the last weekend on earth. We will not be told what to eat.
This is a Saturday in March after a year of “don’t do this, don’t do that.” Even most Catholics, smack in the middle of Lent, may indulge in meat on this day after Friday.
Meat, meet your special day. This is Meat-In 2021.
Gov. Jared Polis declared this the great Colorado “MeatOut Day.” His announcement ignited a grassroots blowback marketing campaign promoting Colorado livestock. MeatOut rebellion stands to help Colorado’s traditional meat products the way New Coke flopped and revived old Coke.
This day — March 20, 2021 — shall go down, forever, as the day meat gained a long-overdue holiday. This feast should spread from Colorado throughout the country and around the world.
“A Meat War is Waged Across State Lines,” declares a New York Times story about Nebraska celebrating “Meat on the Menu Day” to protest Colorado’s “MeatOut” declaration.
This is an occasion to barbecue and saute the day away (it rhymes). This is the occasion to welcome spring weather and extended sunlight with piles of pork belly, slabs of ribs, lamb kabobs on skewers and burgers and brats galore. You know we like our chicken fried and cold beer on a Friday night.
The governor should plant an American flag in the bed of a pickup, host a COVID-safe tailgate party, and blast Pink Floyd’s rebel anthem through a Bluetooth box. Hear the wisdom of Roger Waters rejecting dietary edicts.
“If you don’t eat yer meat, you can’t have any pudding. How can you have any pudding if you don’t eat yer meat?”
Roger that, Roger. No meat, no pudding. The world needs pudding. And the bulls, governor? “The bulls are already out there.”
The governor’s MeatOut proclamation prompted commissioners in nearly half of Colorado’s counties to pass “Meat-In Day,” “Cattleman’s Day,” and other proclamations encouraging consumption of beef, pork, chicken, and lamb. Just declare “Twinkie Day” to make Colorado the hedonists’ Nirvana.
The Colorado Cattleman’s Association published a 14-page list (and growing) of pro-meat celebrations and meat specials at restaurants and stores throughout Colorado. State Rep. Tim Geitner, state Sen. Dennis Hisey, and El Paso County Commissioner Carrie Geitner are hosting the “Meat in Day BBQ” at noon at the El Paso County Fairgrounds in Calhan to raise money for the homeless.
Fallen Heroes Tattoo & Piercings in Colorado Springs will grill for customers with appointments. Carmen’s Mexican Restaurant has specials on Rocky Mountain Oysters, steaks, and burgers in Las Animas. Visit Springfield for “Meat in the Street.” Arvada’s Tuf’s Cattle Company wants to “meat you” with samples of fresh beef. Enjoy “free BBQ” from noon-5 p.m. at the Elizabeth Meat Locker south of Denver.
This is not a day to antagonize or exclude vegetarians and vegans. Individuals have a variety of reasons for their dietary choices. Good “meat-in” events should try to welcome those celebrating “MeatOut Day” by offering fruits, vegetables, chips, candy, veggie pizzas, and other nonmeat items. Let’s celebrate nutrition and pray for a global food surplus so robust everyone gets to pick and choose how best to survive.
Though reaction to MeatOut Day has been critical, the governor takes it in good stride. We know he enjoys preparing and consuming meat and wants Colorado’s livestock industry to flourish. Beef is Colorado’s top export. So we weren’t surprised during a recent editorial board meeting when Polis chuckled and declared appreciation for the “meat-in” movement he inadvertently inspired.
Even the pope gets sneers for meat prohibition on holy days. Governor, with due respect, this is not Sunday and you are not the pope. “We don’t need no thought control.” To butcher the rumored words of an old French queen, “let ’em eat meat.”
The Gazette Editorial Board