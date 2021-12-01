U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert should stick to the truth when she feels the urge to blast a notoriously far-left Democrat. In the case of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, the facts speak for themselves. She’s an antisemite.
The mainstream national media and other components of the Democratic Party are in sustained outrage over offensive comments Boebert, R-Colo., made about Omar, D-Minn.
The New York Times, which virtually ignored the Holocaust, on Monday called Boebert “the far-right Republican from Colorado” in what it presented as a news story. By contrast, the same article calls Omar “the progressive Democrat from Minnesota.” The label “progressive” misrepresents her high rank among the farthest left, most radicalized politicians in Washington.
Before the Times and other left-wing media indulge additional self-righteous indignation, they should remember the unquestionable bigotry of the woman Boebert insulted. Boebert’s disturbing words about a fellow congresswoman pale in comparison to the long and consistent record of antisemitism expressed by Omar — who might be the worst antisemite in Congress.
Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, compared Omar — a Muslim — to a suicide bomber and called her part of the “Jihad Squad.” It was wrong, it was beneath the office she holds and she knows it. She stooped to Omar’s level, then did right by apologizing publicly. During Boebert’s effort to personally mend fences, Omar hung up the phone.
Unlike Boebert, Omar has never properly apologized or atoned for espousing antisemitic tropes that promote hatred of Jews.
David Harris, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, wrote an article for Newsweek in July titled “Ilhan Omar Has A Problem With Jews.” Among a litany of antisemitic remarks, Omar had recently compared Israel to the Taliban and Hamas — antisemitic terrorist organizations that torture and murder Christians, Jews and members of the LGBTQ community.
Of her Jewish colleagues in Congress, Omar said: “They haven’t been partners in justice.”
Omar promoted an old and inaccurate stereotype about Jews and greed when she said “it’s all about the Benjamins” to criticize Jewish colleagues and other pro-Israel members of Congress.
And the list goes on.
“Omar’s record of trafficking in incendiary, antisemitic comments — about Israel, the U.S.-Israel relationship, and American supporters of Israel — goes back nearly a decade,” Harris wrote.
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, wrote about Omar’s antisemitism for USA Today in 2019.
“The problem isn’t that Omar criticized Israeli policies,” Greenblatt wrote. “The problem is her comments were antisemitic. Accusing Jews of having allegiance to a foreign government has long been a vile antisemitic slur used to harass, marginalize and persecute the Jewish people for centuries.
“When prominent people or members of Congress spout antisemitic rhetoric, it gives a green light to others to repeat that rhetoric.”
Data support his words. A 2020 FBI report shows overall hate crimes on the rise, with crimes against Jews comprising 55% of them. A report in October by the American Jewish Committee also details a rise in hate crimes and bigotry against Jews.
“You’re seeing it grow even more on the far extreme left … ” said Sarah van Loon, regional director for the American Jewish Committee in Chicago.
The report detailed rising concern among Jews about antisemitic “progressives” and “the far left.”
“Compared to last year when only 61% of American Jews thought that the extreme political left posed a threat, it increased in this year’s survey by 10% to 71% of American Jews saying that the far left posed an antisemitic threat,” Van Loon said in a television interview.
Omar’s barely veiled hatred of Jews during her first term led members of her own party to adopt a resolution condemning antisemitism and other forms of hatred.
Boebert said things she regrets but did nothing that compares to the consistent hostility Omar foments toward the world’s nearly 15 million Jews.
The next time Boebert wants to call out Omar, she need only stick to the facts. Call Omar exactly what she is and say it in the person-first language of Woke. Call her “a person experiencing antisemitic hostilities who fuels a new wave of bigotry and hate crimes whenever she runs her mouth.”
The Gazette editorial board