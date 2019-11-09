If Kamala Harris becomes president, parents will need to start sending their children off to school with large roller bags.
Exhibiting her well-known passion for using state power to keep children behind school walls, Harris introduced a national plan to extend the school day by an additional two, and in some cases, three, hours. The intention is to make things easier for working families, specifically single parents who might not be able to drop everything and pick students up from school at 3 p.m., two hours before a normal work day lets out. By aligning work and school schedules, Harris says, everyone wins.
Maybe Harris forgot about the schoolchildren.
Harris’ pilot program wouldn’t dismiss students until 6 p.m. As it stands, elementary students typically arrive at school anywhere from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., and for middle and high school students, classes can begin even earlier. This means that under Harris’ program, children would spend anywhere from 10 to 12 hours a day in a school building. That doesn’t include the time it takes to get to and from school. This model for a school day will make the typical working stiff’s life seem like a relief.
How would students benefit? At best, their test scores might climb slightly. One study conducted in Colombia found that among schools that changed day length between 2002 and 2009, the students exposed to longer days had test scores about one-tenth of a standard deviation higher than those who attended half-days. But by “longer,” that study was referring to seven-hour school days, not Harris’ 10-12-hour days.
Moreover, not all of the time Harris envisions at school would be spent in a classroom. Harris’ team said that the program would provide “after school programs and activities for students in addition to the traditional school day.”
Still, Harris’ program forgets that education doesn’t just happen at school. It happens in the home. A good education will provide more than book knowledge. It will also provide social interaction and, hopefully, character formation. These days, you’d be hard-pressed to find a public school equipped to offer all of the above. That’s why it’s important for children to spend time in their neighborhoods, with their friends and family. Locking children up in a school building all day will keep them from the community that will influence and shape them.
What Harris’ program does get better than most is that for some, community just isn’t accessible. A single mom in Baltimore might not be able to rely on a next-door neighbor or grandparent to pick her kids up from school. Some parents in Detroit work two jobs and can still barely afford to send their kids to school with lunch every day.
There are real problems facing U.S. families, but Harris’ program is another attempt to replace community with big government. Instead, communities should make this a priority, with the promotion of the family at the forefront. Cities such as Chapel Hill, North Carolina, have begun to make progress, offering parents tax credits and scholarship programs to help pay for child care close to their homes. Reasonable steps like these relieve parents of undue stress without sacrificing the social and moral development of their children.
A lasting solution to the crisis must be organically grown. And for that to happen, friends, neighbors, and family members must work together to create a community that supports its parents and students.
The washington examiner