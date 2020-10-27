Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet had a meltdown Sunday, decrying the inevitable nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court — an outcome achieved Monday night. Republicans, he said, would commit “institutional arson” by putting a young, brilliant, working-class wife and mother of seven on the U.S. Supreme Court.
This woman who lives for her family, adopting two orphaned children from hurricane devastation in Haiti, will somehow “cripple agencies that keep our air and water clean, our food and drugs safe, and our families protected from scammers trying to rip them off.”
Sure, because a woman bringing up seven children — the youngest challenged by Down Syndrome — wants more than anything to create a world of filthy air, tainted food, bad drugs, and scammers who will take her family's belongings. That makes all kinds of sense.
In his remarkably hyperbolic rant, Bennet warned that Barrett’s confirmation “will allow the powerful to do what they want, while standing against the American people’s efforts to protect one another, to support one another, and to invest in each other through our democracy.”
Senator Bennet decrying “the powerful” sounds like President Donald Trump disparaging golf.
Bennet epitomizes white male power. His father was a top aide to Vice President Hubert Humphrey and served major roles under Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Bennet attended an elite, economically exclusive all-boys prep school. As a teenager, he served as a congressional page. He earned his Juris Doctorate from Yale, the country’s top law school.
Bennet has lived and worked among “the powerful” from childhood through his adult years. He has used power to help low-income children attend better schools, to impose a health care mandate on individuals, to advocate pot decriminalization, to empower the anti-Israel Iranian regime, and to pursue multiple other endeavors good and bad. Bennet ran for president. Whether one appreciates or opposes Bennet’s actions, he is “powerful" by any definition.
Somehow, Bennet fears a small-town middle-America soccer mom and former teacher poses a threat from the “powerful." She will obstruct Americans from protecting, supporting, and investing in each other.
Few men have more brazenly than Bennet used a position of power to oppose Americans protecting, supporting, and investing in each other.
Consider his dismissal of Senate Bill 311, sponsored by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska. Sasse is the kind of Republican Senate Democrats often appreciate. Educated at Harvard and Yale, he’s a former college president with a heart of gold for the underdog. He showcases a healthy dose of disgust for Trump’s actions and demeanor. Trump, he said this month, mistreats women, “spends like a drunken sailor,” has “flirted with white supremacists,” and “kisses dictators’ butts.”
As a compassionate conservative with a record of defending minorities globally, Sasse introduced the most reasonable bill one can imagine. Senate Bill 311 proposed nothing more than basic, life-saving health care for newborn infants who are unwanted by their mothers, fathers or both. These are typically former unborn children who are born before the start or completion of an abortion procedure. In addition to requiring health care for these fully birthed American citizens — disproportionately Black and Hispanic — the bill would forbid anyone from intentionally killing a newborn.
No matter where one stands on abortion — late-term, mid-term, partial-birth, whatever — only partisan barbarians would oppose a bill that protects the lives of fully birthed infants born alive. To assist these young citizens is merely part of protecting one another, supporting one another, and investing in each other — acts of brotherly love Bennet fears the soccer-mom judge will destroy.
Bennet is a fully grown man blessed with education, privilege and wealth. He, if anyone, should leap tall mountains to ensure health care for unwanted newborns. They are voiceless and meek; Bennet is powerful and strong.
A purported champion of protecting one another, Bennet voted “nay” on the Born-Alive Survivor's bill.
Like other powerful white male Democrats, Bennet enjoys the endorsement and other support of Planned Parenthood Action Fund — the radical political arm of the wealthy and powerful Planned Parenthood, the country’s largest abortion business. He likewise has the full support of NARAL Pro-Choice America, a powerful group of abortion rights lobbyists. Both groups support allowing newborns to die if their parents don’t want them.
As a man of power, Bennet served as chief of staff for former Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper — the Democratic senatorial nominee with a good chance of joining Bennet in Washington next year. Like Bennet, Hickenlooper seems to oppose basic health care for newborns unwanted by parents. Asked about the dilemma by Denver attorney and radio host Dan Caplis, Hickenlooper abandoned the show.
Take Bennet’s warning about Barrett in perspective. The mother of seven, who cares for a special-needs child and two previously imperiled adoptive children, won’t let “the powerful” stomp out the weak. Worry more about two powerful white men from Colorado, born into privilege, who oppose life-saving care for newborn infants.