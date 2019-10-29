President Donald Trump's more enthusiastic supporters share a social media cliché against the liberal mainstream press. “If Trump cured cancer," they say, "the media would defend cancer.” Or: “If Trump had killed Hitler, they would venerate Hitler.”
Stilly stuff like that. Trump fans disagree with the media’s treatment of the president and express their frustration with wild exaggeration.
As of Sunday, it seems less far fetched.
Trump, as commander-in-chief, oversaw an extraordinary military operation that resulted in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), otherwise known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
For peaceful, rational, kind people, this is an unqualified victory. Baghdadi’s death will save countless lives.
Baghdadi led the genocide of more than 10,000 Yazidis because of their ethnic, racial, and religious identities. He blew up playgrounds full of children. He and his organization ordered and/or praised the slaughter of LGBTQ individuals, including those in a Florida nightclub. Other human rights atrocities directly linked to Baghdadi include widespread sex slavery, gang rape, executions, beheadings, floggings, and brutal premeditated terrorist attacks.
Baghdadi repeatedly raped and tortured American Kayla Mueller, a young woman held by Baghdadi for her faith and refusal to denounce Jesus Christ.
Despite all this, much of the mainstream national press turned Baghdadi's death into a story of Trump declining to inform Democratic leaders in Congress about the planned attack. They downplayed the significance of Baghdadi's death, looking for angles to disparage Trump's foreign policy and the relevance of Baghdadi.
The Washington Post went off the rails, publishing an obituary Sunday that appeared to honor Baghdadi.
“Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48," the headline proclaimed.
Dictionaries associate “scholar” with “distinguished,” “learned” and “intellectual.” It is prima facie praise.
Social media users immediately blasted the Post. They offered similar headlines in tweets, such as: “Adolf Hitler, dedicated art enthusiast, animal rights activist, and talented orator dies at 56.” And, “Ted Bundy, meticulous researcher, charismatic figure, and Polaroid enthusiast dead at 42.” And this: “John Wilkes Booth, aspiring thespian, dead at 26.”
Embarrassed, the Post issued a statement that said the headline was written in “haste” and “promptly changed.” That’s great, but portions of the surviving obituary supported the old headline.
“Yet, despite the group’s extremist views and vicious tactics, Mr. Baghdadi maintained a canny pragmatism as leader, melding a fractious mix of radical Islamist militants and former Iraqi Baathists and army officers into a powerful military force…” gushed the obituary.
Thanks for clearing things up, Washington Post. Classified a "terrorist organization" by the United Nations, ISIS was really a "military force" like the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. The pragmatic and canny Baghdadi sounds like Eisenhower.
In detailing Baghdadi's "religious scholarship," the obituary includes a subhead that declares Baghdadi a “Conservative academic.” Of course. The Washington Post called anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan “far-right” when Facebook banned him this year. CNN and other pack media copied and pasted the description. Farrakhan is a left-wing extremist.
The Washington Post serves as a flagship of the mainstream national press. Sunday's insanity will for years symbolize the public’s perception of a big-media pack that seems to reside in a different universe than most of the country it ostensibly serves.
Regardless of the media's overt hatred of Trump, the death of Baghdadi advances the values of a country devoted to ensuring peaceable life and liberty for individuals from all walks of life. The fact the president ordered this mission — love or hate him — does not make Baghdadi a “conservative," "academic,” “religious scholar” and a “canny” “leader" of military "pragmatism." He was never a talented celebrity. He was a vicious, racist, murderous thug. As big media downplay his death, they further alienate mainstream Americans and prove the point of Trump's most ardent fans.