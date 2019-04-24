Another day, another move by comfortable Colorado progressives that threatens the poor. The latest involves the trendy divestment of public funds from traditional energy production.
Feel-good legislation typically elevates emotion and appearance over rigorous cause-and-effect analysis, allowing unintended consequences that harm those with the least.
Examples: “Living wage” and “minimum wage” laws threaten entry-level jobs and transform full-time work into part-time work; Rent control discourages development of rental properties, exacerbating homelessness; Excessive energy regulations threaten good middle-class jobs and raise utility rates; and a proposed FAMLI leave law would tax wages, raise employer overhead, reduce worker take-home pay, and discourage employers from hiring women of childbearing age.
The list could go on, but today the issue is oil, gas and coal.
“The City of Denver is divesting its $6bn General Funds’ portfolio from fossil fuel investments,” gloats a Denver city news release Tuesday.
The release says all mayoral candidates at a recent forum “responded enthusiastically when asked if they would divest the city from fossil fuels.”
Denver joins 43 other cities making similar commitments.
“The divestment movement has been steadily growing globally, with over a thousand institutions committing to divestment thus far, representing over $8 Trillion in assets,” the release explains.
The fashion trend looks great on jet-set politicians who hope to control the climate. For billions of the world’s poor, the assault on traditional, reliable energy means no hope for longer and better lives.
Growth in worldwide production of oil, gas and coal has done more than any other factor to reduce world poverty throughout the 20th and 21st centuries. The United Nations set a goal of seeing world poverty halved by 2015. We reached the goal five years early, largely because of unforeseen advances in production of traditional energy that fueled development in underdeveloped regions.
As explained by Forbes energy analyst Jude Clemente, oil, gas and coal account for nearly 85% of energy consumed in the world’s best economies. Burgeoning supplies of more-desirable natural gas are becoming larger portions of fossil fuel portfolios.
Healthy, educated, stable societies have one common asset: reliable access to electricity, generated mostly by fossil fuels. With it, humans have refrigeration for food and medication. They have health care, light, air conditioning, schools, and endless amenities. Without electrons, humans spend all waking hours toiling to survive.
The International Energy Agency reports about 1,300 million humans have no electricity, mostly throughout India and sub-Saharan Africa. Hundreds of millions more rely on limited and unstable electrical grids.
The lack of electricity means about 3 billion humans heat their homes and cook in open fires fueled by animal feces, wood and crop waste.
“That’s the equivalent of smoking 400 cigarettes every hour,” Clemente explains. “Thus, every day, 11,000 people die from cooking smoke.”
About 21,000 children die each day from circumstances related directly to energy poverty. Those who live without electricity die about 32 years sooner than their electrified peers in developed regions.
Meanwhile, Americans appear socially chic by demonizing affordable fossil fuels and demanding their demise. It is like watching spoiled brats snub good food while other children hope for a spoon of rice.
Without investment to expand traditional energy production in the world’s poorest societies, people will continue dying of malnutrition and diseases — conditions best resolved with the aid of electrification. Yet, wealthy Westerners blasted the World Bank’s 2010 loan to build a South African coal plant as an assault on Mother Earth. By 2013, the U.S. government and the World Bank indulged critics with sharp restrictions on financing of overseas electric plants powered by fossil fuels.
That is divestment triggered by ideological wants of the wealthy. The result: sustained poverty by those who need electrons to lead better, longer and healthier lives.
Wind and solar generation can and should be part of the solution but cannot possibly bring imminent and stable capacity adequate to reduce poverty in underdeveloped lands. Even the United States and other highly developed countries will continue heavy reliance on fossil fuels for decades. Without using fossil fuels, the world cannot advance beyond them. We simply cannot build wind and solar farms, hydroelectric dams or nuclear plants, without subsidies and technologies dependent on fossil-fueled economies.
Access to affordable energy is fundamental to reducing and eliminating poverty, domestically and around the globe. Curtailing that access might feel good among the uberwoke in Denver, but the ramifications are tragic abroad. They should know their well-intentioned actions prolong suffering and starvation. They help to keep billions of the poor in darkness and despair.
