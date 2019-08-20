Flying in and out of Denver International Airport has never been more disturbing. Meanwhile, the Colorado Springs Airport has never been a more attractive alternative. Now, like never before, fly Colorado Springs. It can be a better option, even for those driving from Denver and beyond.
Under DIA’s Great Hall Project, aka renovation of the terminal, the airport’s core has the ambiance of war. Parents stick foam earplugs, even cigarette butts, into children’s ears to protect them from the sound of non-stop jackhammering. Wafting concrete dust sends travelers with lung problems into coughing spasms.
Migrating mazes of plastic disorient the most seasoned of DIA frequent fliers. Baggage claim instructions often lead to carousel’s surrounded by plastic. Baggage Claim 4 could mean baggage claim 6, without notice. Good luck finding ticket counters, restrooms or food.
The $650 million project began last year and was supposed to end by 2021.
“Airlines, whose passengers pay fees to DIA, fund a large portion of airport operations and warned from the start that the project was too expensive and unnecessary,” explains Colorado Public Radio.
By “too expensive,” the airlines meant the $650 million. The contractors, a joint venture formed as Great Hall Partners, announced cost overruns of hundreds of millions, completion delays and more delays. A recent contractor estimate pushed the project into 2025. That’s about six more years of dust, confusion, noise and a giant tented food desert. All at a consumer cost approaching $1 billion.
Last week, things took a turn. Time will tell whether this development is for the better or the worse.
Late at night Aug. 12, DIA officials fired Great Hall Partners. After the contractors vacate Nov. 12, work could resume with a new contractor in 2020. That is if all goes well. DIA Chief Executive Officer Kim Day expressed confidence the firing of Great Hall gives DIA new ability to “complete the project in a timely manner.”
Let’s hope so, but the best outcome means years more of construction.
As construction rocks the Great Hall, consumers all over Colorado should try booking flights in and out of Colorado Springs —airport code “COS.”
Airlines, frustrated by the Great Hall Project, should look into originating more flights in the Springs. The airport has spent years cutting costs to airlines and consumers, just as DIA found a way to add hundreds of millions in frivolous overhead.
At COS, parking is nearby, simple and affordable. Customers pay a daily maximum rate of $8 for convenient, up-close short-term spaces. Comparable parking at DIA costs between $25 and $120 a day.
The Colorado Springs terminal is quiet, accommodating, safe, friendly and easy to navigate. Baggage claims are fast and reliable.
Before the Great Hall Project, DIA held its own against any great airport in the world. It was an impressive entry point for first-time visitors to Colorado. Until the airport resolves this cosmetic boondoggle, DIA is an unpleasant mess. Thankfully, travelers have the extraordinary option of flying COS.