Teachers union activists produced embarrassing optics Wednesday with a high-profile protest in Colorado Springs.
Do not confuse them as the voice of all public school teachers. Most educators care passionately about the futures of children from all socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds.
At issue was a celebration inside James Irwin Charter School, on the east edge of town. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos helped honor the 20th year of Colorado Springs-based Parents Challenge, a national organization no more controversial than a kitten rescue.
The nonprofit helps low-income families find the right schools for their children, offering assistance with associated costs. In every way possible, the organization helps parents and guardians involve themselves with the educations of their kids.
Minorities make up more than half of Parents Challenge families. Less than 1 percent of the households earn the Colorado living wage of $68,717. At least 85% live on less than $46,000 a year.
DeVos celebrated Parents Challenge with her friends Steve and Joyce Schuck, who founded the privately funded organization. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers attended, along with an assortment of Republican and Democratic state and community leaders and roughly 400 other attendees.
The message from DeVos and every other speaker was equal opportunity. Low-income families should have no fewer opportunities than wealthy families, in terms of education. If rich parents choose the right schools for their kids, so should poor parents. No household’s inability to pay tuition, provide transportation, buy books, computers, or overcome other economic obstacles should reduce a child’s ability to learn.
The results of Parents Challenge for the past two decades are not in question. Children assisted by the organization score overall proficiency rates of 88.5%, compared with general proficiency rates of 47% and lower.
DeVos shared the stage for a visit with Earl and Amelia Roberson. Parents Challenge assisted the African American couple in finding the right school for their children after a charter school left them dissatisfied. They discovered a traditional public school — Martin Luther King Elementary — that works well for the family.
Another parent, Andreanna Romero, told DeVos of her satisfaction with the sectarian school her Latino children attend with Parents Challenge’s assistance.
Parents at the celebration praised their children’s teachers and said they deserve more pay.
A video explained how Parents Challenge favors no variety of school over any other. The nonprofit offers objective information about traditional public schools, public charters, private institutions and more. They help some families overcome obstacles associated with homeschooling. It is all about freedom and outcomes for kids, with no other agenda.
Dozens of Parents Challenge families stood upon request Wednesday. Nearly all were minorities. It was a loving, community-minded, multicultural, nonpolitical tribute to educational equality.
Meanwhile, the absurd scene outside was angry, divisive and weird. A nearly all-white group of several dozen union professionals held signs objecting to DeVos, Parents Challenge and educational freedom. Apparently, each child should attend whichever school the government assigns — whether it works. They might as well protest Brown v. Board of Ed.
One woman held up the giant image of a middle finger. A sign featured an “F” and a “U.” Another had “Parents Challenge” crossed out next to “Go Away!!” in red ink. The sign decried “Education Freedom… that stigmatizes and segregates!” Signs insulted Steve Schuck and various politicians at the gathering. A sign told DeVos and Parents Challenge to “Take your HATE and leave.”
Got that? Equal opportunity for low-income children equals “hate.” It “segregates.” So say a few confused members of the union.
A demonstration objecting to options for disadvantaged children should go down among the dumbest in the history of protests.
“There are vested interests that have such a resistance to any kind of change that their reflexive reaction is to fight anything that allows some people out of a system that too many are chained into, essentially,” DeVos told us after the event. “It is inconceivable to me that people can be so adamantly opposed to what is so obviously the right thing for kids.”
The Pikes Peak Education Association invited teachers from all over Colorado to join the protest against DeVos, school choice and Parents Challenge. Here’s the good news: Out of more than 52,000 full-time public school teachers statewide, and nearly 7,000 in El Paso County, about 60 showed up. They represent 0.11% of teachers statewide and 0.85% locally.
In an atmosphere of unity and love, hundreds of rational adults championed equal opportunity for children. Outside, a handful had the gall to oppose it. Though their division grabbed attention, freedom won the day.
