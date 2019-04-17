Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the day two disturbed teenagers murdered 12 students and a teacher, injuring 21 others at Columbine High School near Littleton.
It was the country’s deadliest school massacre, and it shocked the world.
Since then, we have seen a series of mass murders on the campuses of schools and colleges that have taken even more lives. A killer at Virginia Tech murdered 33, and injured 23, in 2007. Five years later, a killer entered Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. He murdered 20 first-graders, four teachers, the principal and a school psychologist. Once again, humanity wept in a state of disbelief.
We cannot sit back and take risks when someone raises suspicions of potentially dangerous behavior.
That is why we all owe accolades to the FBI, local law enforcement and school administrators throughout metro Denver. All of the above took immediate and professional action Wednesday upon learning of a disturbed young woman engaged in boldly suspicious behavior.
Federal authorities discovered Florida resident Sol Pais, 18, made a “pilgrimage” this week to Colorado. The FBI informed local authorities of intelligence that showed Pais was “infatuated” with the Columbine murders. Authorities learned she bought ammunition and a shotgun after arriving in Colorado. They reported her as at-large, armed and extremely dangerous.
Education officials followed the advice of law enforcement and closed hundreds of schools throughout the metro area. This, of course, would minimize targets in the event Pais celebrated Columbine with a copycat crime.
Authorities found Pais dead Wednesday morning near the base of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County. They believe she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Though we mourn for Pais and her survivors, this could have turned out far worse. Extreme caution was an appropriate response, made possible by good police work that anticipated an unstable suspect’s potential next move.
Compare this to the response of authorities and school officials in Parkland, Fla., where a gunman shot up Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year. There, a resident told the Broward County Sheriff’s Office of a neighbor, Nikolas Cruz, threatening on Instagram to shoot up a school. Sheriff’s officials did nothing.
A student told Marjory Stoneman administrators about Cruz looking at guns on a school computer while talking of his desire to “see people in pain.” The student claims an administrator told him to mind is own business.
Law enforcement and school officials ignored repeated warnings about Cruz and his talk of a school shooting. Adults knew of his racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic and generally hateful rants on social media. No one intervened to get him help or to protect potential victims.
On Feb. 14, 2018, Cruz fulfilled his fantasy. He shot and killed 17 and injured 17 more at Marjory Stoneman. Surviving students were not surprised, reiterating concerns they had expressed before the crime.
Stable individuals do not shoot up schools or lash out at any concentration of strangers in a crowd. Healthy people do not talk incessantly and approvingly about school shootings, past or future.
No one can conclude what Pais would have done had she gone undetected. We only know she seemed like a credible threat — like an unstable person with an unhealthy obsession. Responsible adults took reasonable measures to protect innocent lives. Had they found the suspect alive, she could have been treated for mental illness.
Just as law enforcement detected instability and potential danger this week, we must all be sensitive to individuals suffering from anger, resentment, loneliness or any form of poor mental health. We must use common sense and try to get them help. We cannot ignore warning signs and hope for the best, as others have done with horrific outcomes.