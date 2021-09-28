Tails should not wag dogs. It defies physics, not to mention the will of the dog. Tails should wag dogs no more than politicians should decide the size and scope of a government established by the governed to serve the governed. A roaring economy should never increase the size and scope of government unless the people demand it.
The residents of Colorado have made clear they don't want more government. They believe the state has all the money it needs. They reiterated this conviction just two years ago when they trounced Proposition CC, a proposal to let the state keep revenues above a floating state spending cap determined by an equation of inflation and population growth.
Just last year, voters went a step further and lowered the Property tax from 4.63% to 4.55%, and probably would have voted for a lower rate had they been given the option.
One reason this center-left blue state wants to throttle back government spending is the general discontent the public has with the way politicians treat their money.
The Colorado Constitution's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights makes politicians ask the governed how much government they want. Democratic politicians, and some on the Republican side, despise TABOR. These opponents of Taxpayers' rights believe they know best how much the government should collect and spend.
The worst-kept political secret in Colorado is the manner in which politicians try to create public TABOR fatigue. By neglecting transportation infrastructure, they theorize, Coloradans will turn on TABOR and vote for a tax increase or to allow the state to keep revenues in excess of the cap. It doesn't work. In fact, elections consistently show how this game of chicken backfires on the political class. Voters will reward good governance and punish political shenanigans.
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who seems to care less each year about the opinions of other Democratic poobahs, seems to understand this better than the rest of his party. Because of Colorado's booming economy — resulting in part from the return of federal dollars to taxpayers in the name of "stimulus" payments — the state government anticipates massive surpluses for the next three or four years.
In all, to obey the Colorado Constitution, the state government may need to return more than $4 billion to taxpayers over the next four years. Average single filers would receive annual state sales tax refunds of about $70. Additionally, the state income tax rate will decrease to 4.5% — a rate lower than voters set with the 2020 tax cut.
“These tax cuts and refunds are a strong sign that Colorado’s economy is roaring back,” Polis said in a statement earlier this month. “I’m excited that Coloradans will get another income tax cut and refund that Coloradans can put toward bouncing back from the pandemic, a night out, or groceries.”
Leaving more than $4 billion in private pockets will do more to improve Colorado's quality of life than anything state politicians might do with it. Consumers getting another night on the town or buying more groceries, or a new set of tires means money changes hands. Money flows when people do things to improve the lives of others.
Economic growth is nothing other than an increase in the production of goods, services, and commodities people want and need. A financial transaction means one person fixed another's car. It means one person served dinner to others. It means people worked together to invent a vaccine. As such, we should all celebrate when the state government has so much money it has to take a pay cut and return funds to comply with the law. Instead, legislative Democrats are hellbent on keeping the money, even though voters have made clear their loyalty to TABOR.
“We’re going to see dollars that certainly could be utilized for our budget priorities going back in ways that aren’t as tailored, as focused,” said Democratic Rep. Julie McCluskie, vice-chair of the state Joint Budget Committee, as quoted in the media. “When we can make additional investments in those needs and services, it feels like the responsible thing to do.”
"Tailored." "Focused." That's a clever way of saying the political class knows better than the private sector how to spend $4 billion. That's why multiple Democrats are clamoring for budget tricks — such as porting general fund expenditures into enterprises that charge "fees" instead of taxes. We can expect one or more ballot measures designed to keep the money in the hands of politicians.
Democrats control every element of state government, which reveals a mysterious phenomenon of mass cognitive dissonance. Economically, Colorado voters are about as right-wing as they come. No other state constitution offers so much taxpayer protection as the TABOR law that remains a big hit. Yet, Coloradans gave all of state government to a party that wants more taxes and spending.
If legislative Democrats want Republicans to regain control, they need only keep up their blatant contempt for the public's will to limit the size and scope of government. If they want to retain control, they should probably listen to Polis when it comes to spending other people's money. If the governed want more government, they will let you know.