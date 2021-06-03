We know how to describe ski resort-packed Summit County in the winter. But in the summer?
“It’s like heaven to me in the summer,” one Breckenridge resident tells us. “It’s magic.”
So, how to score a perfect visit? We asked three locals for tips.
KELLY HEPBURN — real estate agent, Breckenridge
• Where to start: I’m rolling down to Mom’s Baking Co. in downtown Breckenridge, grabbing a burrito and coffee to go. I just got a stand-up paddleboard so I’m bringing that down to Lake Dillon near the Frisco Bay Marina. Since we’re insane here, after my paddle and picnic, I’ll go take my mountain bike for a spin. Visitors like the Peninsula in Frisco, but my favorite trail is Nightmare on Baldy (in Breck).
• For happy hour: I’m getting in line at Aurum to get a spot at the bar. They have a french onion burger that is phenomenal, and it’s half off during happy hour.
• Shopping in Breck: Beloved: It’s a local gal that has just a beautiful shop; people are looking for gifts or the top trends of the season. And then I also like Marigolds Farmhouse Funk and Junk.
• What else: I love golfing at Copper Mountain.
SHERI PAUL — owner of Digital 970, Silverthorne
• For breakfast: Butterhorn Bakery in Frisco. I usually do the eggy bread. It’s basically French toast with fruit on top.
• Where to hike: There’s everything from Quandary as a fourteener to the Eccles Pass area, or something mellow, which is the trail to Lily Pad Lake. It’s beautiful when the lilies are blooming.
• For happy hour: Go down to the Tiki Bar, one of my favorite places ever. It’s at the Dillon Marina. Definitely I would go with the rum runner. And possibly rent a kayak or a pontoon boat and get out on the water.
• For craft beer: In Frisco, Outer Range Brewery. It’s a really fun environment, and a lot of times they have live music. Angry James over in Silverthorne, they’ve got a patio with a fire.
• For dinner: I love Arapahoe Cafe. Depending on the day, they’ve got barbecue that is just terrific.
• What else: If there’s a concert at Dillon Amphitheater, that’s the place to go. And renting bikes and riding around the reservoir — that’s really what makes Summit so special.
ERICA DOVE — artist, Dillon
• For breakfast: Haywood Cafe in Keystone is our favorite. The veggie benedict is so good.
• Where to hike: Mount Royal in Frisco is an easy one if you want something quick and mellow. Another one right off the road to Copper is Wheeler Lakes.
• Shopping in Breck: My friend just opened up a shop called DonLo. She has some awesome stuff; it’s more artisan fine jewelry. Everything is handmade. Portfolio Gallery: It’s more affordable and the concept is really cool.
• Mark your calendar: I like the Keystone festivals. One is the art festival, and there’s artisans from all around the country. Another is the Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival.
• What else: I’d definitely recommend the bike path to Silverthorne. They do first Friday art walks, where a bunch of artists and artisans set up tents with their stuff along the trail. They’ll have live music at the performing arts center, and sometimes you can get free food and beer.