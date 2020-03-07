DALLAS — A gold medal from the 1960 Olympics gleams in the late-morning sunshine at an outdoor restaurant table. Earl Young, who won the medal as a 19-year-old quarter-miler, is laughing as he remembers adventures in Africa as an international businessman.
He carries the medal in a white bag he’s owned for 50 years, and it’s usually in his pocket. He carries this precious slice of his past because he wants to share the radiant joy it delivers.
Ashley Myrick, 34, sits at a nearby table. She notices the gleam.
“Is this for real?” she asks with wide eyes. “What is it?”
“A gold medal from the 1960 Rome Olympics,” Young answers calmly.
“Really?” Ashley asks.
“Really,” Young answers.
Soon, the medal hangs from Ashley's neck.
“Wow,” she says as she examines the ultimate sports medal. “This is so beautiful.”
At the Rome Olympics, Young became friends with swimmer Paul Hait, who, like Young, won his gold in a relay. A few years later, Hait asked Young how often he shared the medal with others.
Almost never, Young answered.
“I take mine everywhere,” Hait said. “You don’t know what a boost it is for people.”
The most recent gold medal episode leaves Young with a smile.
“He was absolutely right,” Young says of Hait. “It’s fun to see people respond to it. They never thought in their life that they would be holding a gold medal. It’s a nice-looking piece of bling. No question about it.”
That nice-looking piece of bling means more to Young than ever. His medal helps multiply the volume as he spreads the good news of blood marrow donation. Those donations, he says with rising voice, save lives.
He should know. A blood marrow donation from Christine Waag, a woman in Germany, is the reason he’s sitting at this table with his medal instead of resting forever in a Dallas cemetery.
“I’m alive today against great odds,” Young says. For once, his voice is grave.
In September 2011, Young was struggling with sniffles and cough and saw his doctor for the first time in four years.
He underwent a thorough checkup, including a blood test, and was departing the building to return home. The doctor saw him in the hall and summoned him to his office.
“You don’t feel bad?” the doctor asked before sharing the bad news. “Your white blood factory is not working.”.
A few hours later, Young heard shocking news. He suffered from acute myeloid leukemia. He had a few months to live unless he could find a matching donor.
Waag registered as a blood marrow donor the same month Young heard he was doomed. Three months later, doctors told her they found a match in Texas. On Dec. 26, 2011, she spent two hours in Dresden, Germany, donating blood stem cells.
“I think it was fate,” Waag says by email. “It was indescribable what kind of feelings become free. A thousand thoughts go through your head. The only thought for me was: The main thing is that my cells can give someone a second chance at life!”
Waag and Young are friends who converse constantly by email. They often meet in Germany or Texas. They call each other “twin” because of their genetic match.
“Our first meeting in Dallas, he was like my brother/family,” Waag writes. “There was a familiarity from the start, although he was actually a stranger. Earl is an unstoppable … great person.”
Young, 79, takes 30 to 40 trips a year to tell the story of his recovery and to ask his audience to register as blood marrow donors.
“I’m very blessed,” he says. “It’s the best time of my life. I’m helping out other folks and I get to do that on a daily basis.”
He’s asked if his brush with death was sobering.
“Yes, I think sobering is as good a word as any.”
A long pause.
“No, no, no. It’s more thankful. When I think about it, it’s ‘Thank you, God.’”
On March 20, Young and Waag will climb into an airplane to fly over the sprawling plains of West Texas. When the time is right, they will each leap for a sky flight with a trained parachutist.
The plan is to land in the infield of a track meet at Abilene Christian University, where Young once blazed as a star. Young will use the jump to celebrate the 60th anniversary of his life-changing journey to Rome and to publicize his thriving bone marrow donation crusade.
Young will return to earth with his “twin” and his deep sense of thankfulness and, of course, his gleaming gold medal.