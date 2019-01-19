It was strange being home. It always is after Eric Larsen's long, cold trips.
"My wife, Maria, now understands it takes me a few days to kind of decompress and transition back to the real world," Larsen said from Crested Butte, where he was reunited with her and the kids, ages 6 and 3, after more than a month in Antarctica that included him missing Christmas.
He was back to sitting on a couch, driving a car, taking a shower, preparing meals. "It's just, everything is just so easy and we have all this stuff, you know? It just feels, I don't know any other word to describe it but weird. It's hard. And to me, it never gets any easier."
The nation's most accomplished polar explorer was reckoning with his attempt to reach the South Pole in record time. The world eagerly watched his GPS coordinates and followed his satellite dispatches, until on day 21 his blog led with the words of the famed explorer Ernest Shackleton:
"I'd rather be a live donkey than a dead lion."
Antarctic glory was reserved for others this season.
Another American, Colin O'Brady, was on the lonesome canvas at the same time as Larsen, charging 932 miles in 54 days to become the first person to cross the continent solo and unassisted. Two days later, Great Britain's Louis Rudd became the second. Their smashing competition was also observed worldwide via satellite feed.
Back home, failure weighed on Larsen. But it was only a small factor in the conflict that simmered.
"I'm 47, and unfortunately I've had some time to think about this," Larsen explained. "I've been focused on this path to doing really difficult, extreme weather adventures for 20 years, no exceptions. And feeling the pull of my family in a way I haven't felt before, and understanding my own physical limitations as I get older, it's a hard reality check.
"Overall, I've come up against myself in a way that I never previously have."
•••
Week one in the world's harshest environment, and already the odds were stacked against him. Larsen had planned on six hours of sleep a day, but he quickly cut that to four and then two in hopes of adding miles that weren't coming. He had 700 to cover. And atypical soft snow was slowing him — friction against his skis and the 140-pound sled he pulled, with fewer than 24 days worth of food. Just the amount necessary to beat the record to the bottom of the Earth in 24 days, one hour and 13 minutes.
He wanted to talk to Maria, to talk to the kids. But no, he told her, he couldn't, just couldn't. He was thinking about them more than on any major expedition before, and that worried him. They threatened to crack the mental fortitude he needed. They "felt like an anchor," he said, "a hand pulling me back from where I needed to be."
Every day was a whiteout, and every day Larsen fell shorter of the goal. He kept pushing, fighting reality. At the halfway point, at a remote airstrip where planes were refueling, he took the opportunity to jettison weight — stuff from his repair kit and first-aid kit, a pair of socks, anything.
Lighter now, he grinded out a 20-mile day and still wasn't hitting his mark. He went another day, then another day, then another 4 miles the next day, the last. He was close to the 86th parallel when he finally submitted.
Failure "is all part of the process," Larsen said. You don't reach the South Pole four times without failure along the way. You don't reach the South and North poles and summit Mount Everest all in a year — as he did, the only person ever to do so — without some shortcomings. In 2012, he tried to fat bike to the South Pole and bailed, though he set a record at the time. In 2005, for his first North Pole expedition, he fell short — before he accomplished the audacious, human-powered trip over sea and ice four years ago.
Once, he aborted a bike ride around Lake Superior due to knee pain. "It wasn't a big, epic thing," he said. "But I have a good relationship with coming up short, which in one sense is good and in another sense bums me out a bit."
•••
With something like the speed record to the South Pole, the margins are even smaller and the pressure greater. Larsen's team spent years collecting sponsors and financial backers, and along with that came all of the interviews; an audience grew to expect the miraculous feat.
The pressure, "that's on me personally as I'm trying to make a living at doing what I do," Larsen said. "But also, I just think society, we just don't really celebrate second-best or not coming through."
All the while, he kept up his training regimen: hauling truck tires strapped to his back for two to four hours, hiking with heavy rocks in his pack. Also before Antarctica, he trekked across Wisconsin, 500 miles on foot, bike and kayak through his home state.
It was there as a boy where he first conjured desolate dreams. He read Jack London and accounts from the explorers of the day, MacKenzie and Shackleton among them.
"That was where the wilderness was, and that's where I wanted to go," Larsen said. "I wanted to go where there were blank spaces on the map."
And now what? Physically, he feels he can try the speed record again.
But mentally? Emotionally?
That's what he wonders back home as he's around the dinner table with the family, playing in the snow with his kids, watching his daughter's first day of ski school.
"One of the reasons I like expeditions, they're really these incredible opportunities to learn about all sorts of facets of yourself and your life," he said. "On the bigger level, one of the ways to discover what's really important in your life is to take away all that we have. I've known this, but I'm really more deeply understanding the importance of my family."