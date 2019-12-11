The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region announced an ambitious plan Wednesday to redevelop nearly an entire city block in downtown Colorado Springs.
Under the plan, the YMCA's 47-year-old downtown facility at Nevada Avenue and Bijou Street would be torn down and replaced with a state-of-the-art recreation and wellness center on the northwest corner of the same block; the center would be topped by a multistory apartment building.
Future phases of the block's makeover would include two commercial buildings of at least 82,000 square feet and 37,000 square feet, whose uses might include stores, restaurants, offices, medical facilities and even a grocery store.
The redevelopment plan — still preliminary, subject to change and with unanswered questions, including the apartment tower's height — was outlined during a news conference Wednesday by YMCA officials, city leaders and executives of White Lotus Group, an Omaha, Neb., developer that will partner with the YMCA on the project.
It follows the YMCA's announcement more than 3½ years ago that it would seek to remodel its downtown facility, which sits on the southwest portion on a block bounded by Nevada and Platte avenues and Bijou and Weber streets. The YMCA owns or co-owns most of the block.
But after they studied converting their aging facility, which opened in 1972, YMCA officials decided a remodeling would be too costly, said Brian Risley, president of a Springs architectural firm and YMCA board chairman.
"The reality is, when you've got a building that's almost 50 years old, the amount of money that it would take to bring this up to current standards just, unfortunately, just doesn’t seem to be making economic sense," Risley said in an interview before Wednesday's news conference. "Mechanical systems, electrical systems, all that kind of thing would have to be completely reworked."
Instead, YMCA officials have opted for a plan they say will create a new venue that can adapt to a growing city with a focus on healthy living while continuing the nonprofit's programs that assist schools, seniors and other community members. Combined with retail, medical and other uses, the block could become a "health campus," said Boyd Williams, the YMCA's president and CEO, in an interview.
"We don’t want to just have a bunch of stand-alone, separate entities here," Williams said. "We think that there's a tie, whether it's health care, whether it's a healthy grocery store. Housing, I think, fits very well with the YMCA."
The redevelopment project's initial phase calls for a shuttered Texaco service station on the block's northwest corner to be razed. In its place: a 75,000-square-foot YMCA building of two to three stories, which could grow to four stories if the YMCA moves its corporate offices there from its home at 316 N. Tejon St., Risley said.
A U-shaped tower with 100 to 200 apartments would sit on top of the new YMCA, although that design is "very preliminary," said Scott Henry, executive vice president of development for White Lotus.
The company has done several mixed-use, multifamily, hotel and other projects around the country involving renovations and new construction; its CEO, Arun Agarwal, chairs Omaha's YMCA board, and learned via his YMCA staff of plans for a new facility in downtown Colorado Springs.
The cost for the first phase would be about $100 million, Risley and Williams said. The YMCA would donate the northwest portion of the block to White Lotus. In turn, the YMCA would become a long-term tenant in the new facility, which White Lotus would finance along with the apartment component.
The new YMCA would be smaller than the more than 100,000-square-foot existing facility, which has too much underutilized and wasted space, Risley and Williams said.
Members' needs also have changed, they said. Thirty years ago, for example, many people played racquetball at the downtown YMCA; today, not so much. As a result, "the facility needs to respond in a different way," Risley said.
A centerpiece of today's YMCAs — such as the First & Main Town Center branch that opened this year on Colorado Springs' east side — is a healthy living center, where cardio workouts and strength training are staples.
The healthy living center at the First & Main facility is 12,000 to 13,000 square feet, Risley said. But at the downtown YMCA, it's about 4,000 square feet and "buried" in the building's basement without a majestic view of the Front Range that other facilities enjoy, Risley said.
Group exercise, he added, "is a huge component" of what members look for today.
"Currently in this building, we have a very limited number of spaces where we can offer group exercise and personal training and high performance training and those kinds of things," Risley said. "In a new facility, all of those would be highlighted."
The apartment portion of the new building, meanwhile, would include what Risley and Williams called "workforce housing" for Colorado Springs employees — lower-rent units for downtown restaurant workers, teachers, firefighters, police officers and others earning more middle-income wages.
Williams said the city has a shortage of such apartments, especially in downtown. It's tough for young people, young professionals and families to live downtown "in an affordable manner," he said. Downtown apartment projects that have opened the last few years command rents from roughly $1,500 a month to more than $2,000, their websites show.
The housing component, Williams added, would harken back to a century ago when YMCAs around the nation rented rooms for people who were moving west into a new town and hadn't established themselves yet.
"They could find a local YMCA to stay in and put their head down on a pillow," Williams said. "Well, this is kind of part two. A new interpretation."
Not all of the apartments, however, would be so-called workforce housing and some would fetch market-rate rents, said Henry, of White Lotus Group.
The project's timetable calls for the YMCA and White Lotus to seek city regulatory approvals over the next year for the first phase, Williams said. In a best-case scenario, they'd break ground in the fourth quarter of 2020 and open the new YMCA and apartments in 2022.
Once the new YMCA is open, the old one would be torn down.
White Lotus then would develop its 82,000-square-foot mixed-use building on the site of the old YMCA, Henry said. The 37,000-square-foot building would go up on the block's northeast corner — just east of a Borriello Brothers pizza restaurant.
The YMCA doesn't own the Borriello Brothers site, but has been in "healthy conversations" for nearly two years with the owners, Williams said. Those conversations are continuing, he said.
The YMCA co-owns a parking garage on the block with First Presbyterian Church. The structure was designed so that it could be increased by two levels, although Williams said its future hasn't been determined.
Another major question for the project will be the height of the apartment tower, which Risley said isn't yet known.
The YMCA block is immediately east of city-owned Acacia Park and north of First Presbyterian, and YMCA and White Lotus officials say they're mindful of designing a building that takes neighboring land uses into account.
"We certainly don't want to design this kind of looming tower that's going to hang over Acacia Park," Risley said. "So, we don't know right now how many stories in total we're talking, but that’s to be determined."